India A are playing South Africa A in the 1st unofficial Test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru. By the end of Day 1, South Africa A posted 299/9. They began well, reaching 108/1 in the first session, but India A bowlers bounced back strongly later in the day.

Tanush Kotian was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Manav Suthar grabbed two. Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, and Khaleel Ahmed took one wicket each. For South Africa A, Jordan Hermann top-scored with 71, while Zubayr Hamza and Rubin Hermann added 66 and 54 respectively. South Africa A lost their final wicket early on Day 2, adding just 10 runs to their overnight total in the morning session.

IND A vs SA A Live Updates and Scores — Ayush Mhatre Blazes to 46-Ball Fifty on Day 2

Ayush Mhatre gave India A a strong start on Day 2, reaching his half-century in just 46 balls. He looked confident from the beginning of the innings. By the end of the first session, India A were 71/0, with Mhatre unbeaten on 57 off 55 balls, hitting 10 fours. At the other end, Sai Sudharsan has scored 10 off 49 balls as the openers kept South Africa A bowlers under control.

More to Follow…