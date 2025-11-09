With 400-odd runs more to chase on the last day of IND A vs SA A 2nd unofficial Test, the opening partnership of the visitors looked solid. Jordan Hermann and Lesego Senokwane from South Africa picked up from where they left off, before Prasidh Krishna, Harsh Dubey pulled back the strings for another India win.

Prasidh Krishna Stops Jordan Hermann Century

Jordan Hermann (15) and Lesego Senokwane (9) started Day 4 with a 25-run partnership. Both openers went on to do some early damage on the scoreboard. The 23-year-old Hermann looked too comfortable, smashing 13 boundaries. He went on to make 91 runs before Prasidh Krishna took a return catch to dismiss the batter.

After KL Rahul fell early on Day 3, Dhruv Jurel and Harsh Dubey held the fort. The gloveman scored his second century in the match, while young Dubey added 84 runs. Rishabh Pant, who was retired hurt, came out to bat to contribute with 65 runs. India declared the innings at 382/7. For South Africa, Okuhle Cele was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets.

The visitors started batting in the last session. Openers Jordan Hermann and Lesego Senokwane looked solid with their 25-run partnership as they started with a 400+ target.

