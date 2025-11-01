News
IND A vs SA A Live Updates and Scores — India A Dominate First Session on Day 3 With Six Wickets
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: November 1, 2025
1 min read
India A take on South Africa A in the first unofficial Test in Bengaluru. Follow IND A vs SA A live updates and scores of Day 3 here. On Day 2 India A had a poor outing with the bat, getting bowled out for just 234 after dismissing South Africa A for 309 in the first innings.

Ayush Mhatre was the only batter who made an impact with a score of 65, while others like Rishabh Pant, Rajat Patidar, and Devdutt Padikkal couldn’t contribute much. By the end of the day, South Africa A were 28/0 in their second innings, taking their lead to 103 runs.

IND A vs SA A Live Updates and Scores — India A takes Six Wickets in First session of Day 3

After being bowled out for 234, India A started Day 3 strongly, taking six wickets of South Africa A in the first session. South Africa A are 128/6, leading by 203 runs. Anshul Kamboj and Tanush Kotian picked up two wickets each, while Manav Suthar and Gurnoor Brar took one apiece.

More to Follow…

