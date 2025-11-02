IND vs SA Playing 11 — Likely Batting Order for India vs South Africa Today Women’s World Cup 2025 Final

The Women's World Cup will crown a new champion on November 2.

After India’s heroics on Thursday, the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final is all set to be played between IND vs SA. The coveted tournament will see its final game being played on November 2, at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Neither of the two teams have won the tournament yet.

South Africa stormed into the Final with a comprehensive victory over England. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt and all-rounder Marizanne Kapp were the difference between the two sides, as England were taken to the cleaners in Guwahati. Wolvaardt scored 169 runs, which sent multiple records tumbling down. On the other hand, Kapp bagged a five-wicket haul to send England home.

The second semi-final between India and Australia was one of the finest games played in recent times. Phoebe Litchfield took the attack to the Indians with a fine century, on the back of which the Aussies piled up 338 runs on the board. Just as the game looked like it was slipping away, a fantastic partnership between Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur guided India towards victory. Cameos from Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, and Amanjot Kaur helped the Blues secure a berth in the Final.

Two nations. One dream 🇮🇳🇿🇦



Harmanpreet Kaur and Laura Wolvaardt stand on the precipice of #CWC25 history 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Kyq4WBSjqe — ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2025

IND vs SA Playing 11

Both teams will be eyeing to grab the Women’s World Cup trophy for the first time in their history. That is what makes this fixture special. Here’s how the playing combinations for both teams might fare in the high-pressure IND vs SA clash in Navi Mumbai.

IND W Playing 11

The Indians are expected to go in with the same playing XI. They played the semi-final at the same venue, and they would not like to tinker with the 11. One thing they could look to do is to pull some strings on the extras, which they conceded in the semi-final against Australia.

IND W Likely Playing 11: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Goud, Sree Charani, and Renuka Thakur.

IND W Batting Order:

Openers: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana No.3: Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues Middle-order: Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur Lower-order: Radha Yadav, Kranti Goud, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur

ALSO READ:

SA W Playing 11

The Proteas women have made quite a few changes to their middle-order and have chopped and changed throughout this Women’s World Cup. However, they would not like to make any drastic changes to their 11 ahead of the high-voltage clash. Their openers have been playing good cricket, and they will look to build on that.

SA W Likely Playing 11: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

SA W Batting Order:

Openers: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits No.3: Sune Luus

Sune Luus Middle-order: Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk

Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk Lower-order: Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.







