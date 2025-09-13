IND-W vs AUS-W ODIs Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women ODI Series in India?

The WODI series will begin on September 14.

India Women will take on Australia Women for three T20Is at home, starting on September 14. This will function as a valuable preparatory series for both sides ahead of the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. With the series approaching, here’s all you need to know about IND-W vs AUS-W live streaming.

India and Sri Lanka will co-host the mega ICC event and will also kickstart their campaign in the tournament opener on September 30. Before heading into the marquee event, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. would want to better their stats against the opponent. Notably, the Women in Blue’s last victory against Australia at home came in December 2004. The Aussies also lead the head-to-head ODI record by a massive margin of 20-4 on Indian soil.

However, the fans can bank on Team India to turn it around as they have produced some stunning performances in 2025 so far. After claiming the tri-national series involving Sri Lanka and South Africa in May, they went on to clinch successive ODI series in England, following the spectacular show in 2022. On the other hand, defending champions Australia Women are set to play just their second 50-over series of the year. Previously, they had clean-swept England in a three-match home ODI series in January 2025.

IND-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch Live Streaming in India?

The India Women vs Australia Women ODI series live streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar app.

IND-W vs AUS-W Live Telecast: Where to Watch Live Telecast in India?

Viewers can also watch the India Women vs Australia Women ODI series live telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to Watch IND-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming in Australia, UK, and Rest of the World?

Fans outside India can also catch the action live through regional broadcasters:

Australia – Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

England – TNT Sports Extra

USA – Willow tv

India Women vs Australia Women ODI Series: Schedule

1st ODI: September 14, New Chandigarh

September 14, New Chandigarh 2nd ODI: September 17, New Chandigarh

September 17, New Chandigarh 3rd ODI: September 20, Delhi

India Women vs Australia Women ODI Series: When Will The Matches Take Place?

All the ODI matches between India Women vs Australia Women will commence at 1:30 PM IST.

India Women vs Australia Women ODI Series: Full Squad

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (C), Tahlia McGrath (VC), Darcie Brown, Nicole Faltum, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

