Karun Nair India Maharaja Trophy 2025
indian-cricket-team

India Batter from England Test Series Denied NOC by BCCI CoE to Play in KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 21, 2025
2 min read

He managed just 205 runs in four tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

Karun Nair India Maharaja Trophy 2025

Prolific India batter Karun Nair has been denied clearance by the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence to participate in the KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025 following a finger injury. Nair, who plays for the Mysore Warriors in the Maharaja Trophy, had suffered a finger injury during the fifth Test against England. He had returned to India’s Test team after eight years but failed to make his mark. The Karnataka batter managed just 205 runs in four tests, averaging a poor 25.62. He managed just one fifty, but in a winning cause, where other batters failed to score.

Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

160/8

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

166/4

Bhimavaram Bulls beat Vijayawada Sunshiners by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Amaravati Royals AMR

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

55/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Barbados Royals BR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
Central Delhi Kings CDK

West Delhi Lions WDL

16/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

134/4

South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

144/3

South Delhi Superstarz Women beat Central Delhi Queens Women by 10 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers Women NDSW

East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
Romania ROM

131/8

Czech Republic CZR

149/9

Czech Republic beat Romania by 18 runs

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
Romania ROM

176/4

Czech Republic CZR

66/2

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
VFB Fallersleben VFB

164/4

SC Europa SCE

161/2

VFB Fallersleben beat SC Europa by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
HTB Cricket HTBC

110/6

SG Findorff SGFD

133/3

SG Findorff beat HTB Cricket by 23 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
Berlin CC BRCC

91/8

SC Europa SCE

94/9

SC Europa beat Berlin CC by 1 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
SG Findorff SGFD

94/5

VFB Fallersleben VFB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
HTB Cricket HTBC

Berlin CC BRCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 05:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Sussex SUSS

2/0

Somerset SOM

243/10

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
Kuwait KWT

299/7

Qatar QAT

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
Kenya KNY

115/10

Jersey JER

25/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Papua New Guinea PNG

Denmark DEN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
Netherlands Women NED-W

137/6

Ireland Women IRE-W

141/2

Ireland Women won by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
Italy Women ITA-W

Germany Women GER-W

0/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Bihar CC BCC

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Keraniganj Challengers KGC

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

139/9

Calicut Globstars CAGS

138/10

Aries Kollam Sailors won by 1 wicket

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Thrissur Titans TTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Mangalore Dragons MGD

173/7

Mysore Warriors MYW

121/10

Mangalore Dragons beat Mysore Warriors by 52 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
Majees Titans MAT

37/4

Renaissance Challengers RNC

115/9

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

Muscat Thunderers MUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – South Mackay
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Ipswich IPS

Gold Coast GCT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Toombul TMB

Northern Suburbs NSBB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
21 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
22 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Toss – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

135/5

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

134/8

Melbourne Renegades Academy Won by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Australian Capital Territory ACOM

120/9

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

123/1

Adelaide Strikers Academy beat Australian Capital Territory by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Northern Territory Strike NTS

131/8

Chicago Kingsmen CHK

135/3

Chicago Kingsmen beat Northern Territory Strike by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Bangladesh A BANA

156/8

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

157/7

Melbourne Stars Academy beat Bangladesh A by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Pakistan Shaheens PS

Nepal NEP

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Noida Super Kings NOSK

85/10

Kashi Rudras KARS

173/6

Kashi Rudras beat Noida Super Kings by 88 runs

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Kanpur Superstars KASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings

BCCI Denies Clearance to Karun Nair

According to My Khel’s report, Nair has been toiling hard to get fitness clearance, as CoE hasn’t provided the green light. Nair marked his presence at the KSCA Maharaja Trophy but returned to Bengaluru for rehab. The Indian star spent a couple of days at the CoE before returning to Mysore on August 20 but wasn’t named in the Warriors’ games against Mangaluru Dragons in a crucial match.

A win would have taken the Mysore Warriors to the playoffs, but they suffered a defeat by 52 runs. The franchise is currently placed second last in the points table, with just two wins, two no results, and six points.

ALSO READ

Prasidh Krishna Returns for Maharaja Trophy

On the other hand, Prasidh Krishna has returned to the Mysore Warriors and featured in Thursday’s game. The Indian pacer reached Mysore late at night and bowled out of his skin. He finished with figures of 25/2 in his four overs, particularly after his Asia Cup 2025 snub. Notably, Krishna had won the Purple Cap in the IPL 2025, emerging as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The right-arm pacer took 25 wickets in 15 matches, averaging 19.52 at a modest economy of 8.27. 

Krishna recently played a crucial part in levelling the series against England 2-2. After a disappointing start to the series, Krishna finished with 14 wickets in three Tests, averaging 37.03. His most notable spell came in the final Test where he took eight wickets in the match, including two four-fers. His spell on the final day of the Oval Test was one to remember as he played a crucial supporting role to Krishna. His effort, along with Mohammed Siraj’s brilliant spell, helped India register a historic win.

The Mysore team also has some familiar names, such as Karnataka mainstay Krishnappa Gowtham and skipper Manish Pandey.

Asia Cup 2025
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
Karun Nair
Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025
Mysore Warriors
Prasidh Krishna
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

