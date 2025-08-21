India Batter from England Test Series Denied NOC by BCCI CoE to Play in KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025

He managed just 205 runs in four tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

Prolific India batter Karun Nair has been denied clearance by the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence to participate in the KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025 following a finger injury. Nair, who plays for the Mysore Warriors in the Maharaja Trophy, had suffered a finger injury during the fifth Test against England. He had returned to India’s Test team after eight years but failed to make his mark. The Karnataka batter managed just 205 runs in four tests, averaging a poor 25.62. He managed just one fifty, but in a winning cause, where other batters failed to score.

BCCI Denies Clearance to Karun Nair

According to My Khel’s report, Nair has been toiling hard to get fitness clearance, as CoE hasn’t provided the green light. Nair marked his presence at the KSCA Maharaja Trophy but returned to Bengaluru for rehab. The Indian star spent a couple of days at the CoE before returning to Mysore on August 20 but wasn’t named in the Warriors’ games against Mangaluru Dragons in a crucial match.

A win would have taken the Mysore Warriors to the playoffs, but they suffered a defeat by 52 runs. The franchise is currently placed second last in the points table, with just two wins, two no results, and six points.

Prasidh Krishna Returns for Maharaja Trophy

On the other hand, Prasidh Krishna has returned to the Mysore Warriors and featured in Thursday’s game. The Indian pacer reached Mysore late at night and bowled out of his skin. He finished with figures of 25/2 in his four overs, particularly after his Asia Cup 2025 snub. Notably, Krishna had won the Purple Cap in the IPL 2025, emerging as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The right-arm pacer took 25 wickets in 15 matches, averaging 19.52 at a modest economy of 8.27.

Krishna recently played a crucial part in levelling the series against England 2-2. After a disappointing start to the series, Krishna finished with 14 wickets in three Tests, averaging 37.03. His most notable spell came in the final Test where he took eight wickets in the match, including two four-fers. His spell on the final day of the Oval Test was one to remember as he played a crucial supporting role to Krishna. His effort, along with Mohammed Siraj’s brilliant spell, helped India register a historic win.

The Mysore team also has some familiar names, such as Karnataka mainstay Krishnappa Gowtham and skipper Manish Pandey.