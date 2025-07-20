India Batter Returns to Karnataka After Two Years Ahead of Domestic Season 2025-26

He has accumulated 3,779 runs in 87 First Class innings for Karnataka.

India batter Karun Nair has decided to return to his home state, Karnataka, ahead of the upcoming domestic season. Previously, he represented the state for nine years from his first class debut in 2013. The batter moved to Vidarbha after Karnataka dropped him from the squad in 2022.

All matches (53) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 161/5 HKG 213/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SAM 109/8 MAL 17/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Live – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML 36/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – BHN – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 WWW – DMW 104/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – WWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 DMW – BWUW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 WWW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W – DIF-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W – ALZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W – STO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W – DIF-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W – ALZ-W – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – LSN-W 12/1 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W 18/0 EWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MWW-W – CW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MZW-W – SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – MWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W – MZW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 SLO-W – EWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 CW-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – FEK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 MIB – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – PAK – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – UGA – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – RWT – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD 156/2 MAK 187/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 SGT – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – BAD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BDS – MAK – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A 263/4 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – PNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures

Karun Nair for Karnataka

Karun scored three successive hundreds in his debut Ranji Trophy season and maintained a fifty-plus average throughout his first three editions. He also piled up a mammoth 328 runs, which helped Karnataka to win the title by defeating Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy 2014-15 Final. Moreover, the batter is the first to notch up a triple century in a Ranji Trophy final since 1947 and also the second Karnataka player to achieve this feat.

ALSO READ:

On the other hand, Karnataka pacer Vasuki Koushik has expressed his interest in moving to the Goa Cricket Association (GCA). He has already received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for the same. Previously, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also decided to shift his domestic base to Goa. However, the southpaw later changed his decision to stay with his current team, Mumbai.

“We have signed Koushik. So far, that is the only confirmed transfer. We are exploring a few other options, but no names have been finalised yet,” stated GCA secretary Shambha Desai to Cricbuzz.

Nair’s Playing XI Chance in Question in ENG vs IND 4th Test

After a long wait of eight years, the 33-year-old finally received another chance to don the national whites in the ongoing England vs India Test series. The batter has managed to score some crucial runs after a rough start in the series opener in Leeds. However, he has failed to convert any of them in a big knock and scored 131 runs in his six innings at a poor average of 21.83 on English soil so far.

With team India trailing 2-1 in the five-match series, before heading into the fourth Test at the Old Trafford stadium, they might drop him to bring back Sai Sudharsan at No.3 in the playing XI. Previously, the management dropped the youngster after his debut Test at the Headingley Stadium.

Various former players and experts have also voiced for the inclusion of the Tamil Nadu batter in the upcoming red-ball fixture. Though the 23-year-old started his international red-ball career with a four-ball duck, he made a swift comeback in the second innings to put up a gritty 30-run on the scoreboard, which was the third-highest aggregate of India in that innings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.