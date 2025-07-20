India Batter Returns to Karnataka After Two Years Ahead of Domestic Season 2025-26

He has accumulated 3,779 runs in 87 First Class innings for Karnataka.
India batter Karun Nair has decided to return to his home state, Karnataka, ahead of the upcoming domestic season. Previously, he represented the state for nine years from his first class debut in 2013. The batter moved to Vidarbha after Karnataka dropped him from the squad in 2022.
Karun scored three successive hundreds in his debut Ranji Trophy season and maintained a fifty-plus average throughout his first three editions. He also piled up a mammoth 328 runs, which helped Karnataka to win the title by defeating Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy 2014-15 Final. Moreover, the batter is the first to notch up a triple century in a Ranji Trophy final since 1947 and also the second Karnataka player to achieve this feat.
On the other hand, Karnataka pacer Vasuki Koushik has expressed his interest in moving to the Goa Cricket Association (GCA). He has already received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for the same. Previously, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also decided to shift his domestic base to Goa. However, the southpaw later changed his decision to stay with his current team, Mumbai.
“We have signed Koushik. So far, that is the only confirmed transfer. We are exploring a few other options, but no names have been finalised yet,” stated GCA secretary Shambha Desai to Cricbuzz.
After a long wait of eight years, the 33-year-old finally received another chance to don the national whites in the ongoing England vs India Test series. The batter has managed to score some crucial runs after a rough start in the series opener in Leeds. However, he has failed to convert any of them in a big knock and scored 131 runs in his six innings at a poor average of 21.83 on English soil so far.
With team India trailing 2-1 in the five-match series, before heading into the fourth Test at the Old Trafford stadium, they might drop him to bring back Sai Sudharsan at No.3 in the playing XI. Previously, the management dropped the youngster after his debut Test at the Headingley Stadium.
Various former players and experts have also voiced for the inclusion of the Tamil Nadu batter in the upcoming red-ball fixture. Though the 23-year-old started his international red-ball career with a four-ball duck, he made a swift comeback in the second innings to put up a gritty 30-run on the scoreboard, which was the third-highest aggregate of India in that innings.
