India Batting Coach Provides Big Update on Rishabh Pant Ahead of Crucial Day 5 of Old Trafford Test

Lagging 2-1 in the ENG vs IND series, India have put up 174/2 in the second innings of the 4th Test at Old Trafford. However, with just one more day to go, another loss (match and series, both) looms over the Indian contingent. KL Rahul (87*) and Shubman Gill (78*) are on the crease. Normally, Rishabh Pant would be the next batter at No.5, but things may change following the painful injuries he sustained in the previous match and the first innings of this Test.

Will Rishabh Pant Play on Day 5 of Old Trafford Test?

After the end of play on Day 4, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak provided an update on Pant’s injury.

“Rishabh…I think he will bat tomorrow,” Kotak said during the post-match press conference.

VIDEO | India's batting coach Shitanshu Kotak confirmed that India's star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant who sustained an injury on Day 1 of the Test match will bat tomorrow (Day 5):



He said, "Rishabh…I think he will bat tomorrow."



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/8zefgdwFOw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 26, 2025

More to follow…