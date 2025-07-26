News
Rishabh Pant Injury update India batting coach Kotak ENG vs IND 4th Test Old Trafford
indian-cricket-team

India Batting Coach Provides Big Update on Rishabh Pant Ahead of Crucial Day 5 of Old Trafford Test

Disha Asrani
Last updated: July 27, 2025
1 min read
Rishabh Pant Injury update India batting coach Kotak ENG vs IND 4th Test Old Trafford

Lagging 2-1 in the ENG vs IND series, India have put up 174/2 in the second innings of the 4th Test at Old Trafford. However, with just one more day to go, another loss (match and series, both) looms over the Indian contingent. KL Rahul (87*) and Shubman Gill (78*) are on the crease. Normally, Rishabh Pant would be the next batter at No.5, but things may change following the painful injuries he sustained in the previous match and the first innings of this Test.

Will Rishabh Pant Play on Day 5 of Old Trafford Test?

After the end of play on Day 4, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak provided an update on Pant’s injury.

“Rishabh…I think he will bat tomorrow,” Kotak said during the post-match press conference.

More to follow…

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
RIshabh Pant
Sitanshu Kotak
Disha Asrani
