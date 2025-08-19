What Is Best Middle-Order For India In Asia Cup 2025?

India will begin their campaign against the UAE on September 10.

After levelling the five-match Test series against England, India are now focusing on the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, slated to begin from September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Men in Blue will begin their campaign by locking horns with the UAE on September 10, followed by the game against Pakistan four days later.

After wreaking havoc with the bat, scoring 754 runs, including three hundreds and one double century against England, India’s Test captain Shubman Gill is likely to make a comeback in the T20I setup. As per reports, if Gill is added to the mix, he may become the vice captain, replacing Axar Patel.

The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan may have to wait. Veteran batter KL Rahul, who is the first-choice in ODIs, is unlikely to feature in India’s squad as he doesn’t fit in India’s T20 middle-order plans.

All matches (57) Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 KNK – BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – VSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – SLK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – TKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 SDSW – EDRW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 NDSW – CDQW – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KHTC – MRSC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC – KSV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 MTV – MRSC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KSV – KHTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC – MTV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 HTBC – SCE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 HTBC – VFB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 SCE – SGFD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 VFB – BRCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 BRCC – SGFD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Leicester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 NED-W – ITA-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 IRE-W – GER-W – Fixtures Canceled – oneday – Dhaka India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – oneday – Eglinton Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 MUR – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 LLG – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 SBSCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – SML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – RNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – YSG – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Westcourt South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA 296/8 Fixtures Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 AS-A 137/4 PSA 136/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK 206/5 PS 124/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NEP 139/5 HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – BANA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – ACOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A – PSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NEP – MR-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS – AS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – KARS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA – LUF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – KASS – Fixtures Standings

Who Will Take Middle Order Onus For India In Asia Cup 2025?

Talking about India’s middle order lineup, the BCCI selection committee is unlikely to make any changes as Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the side. Most likely, India’s top five batters would be Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya.

“Abhishek is currently the top-ranked T20 batter in the ICC rankings. Sanju was brilliant with both bat and gloves last season. Shubman had a strong IPL, and his Test form is incredible, but fitting everyone into the top order will be a big challenge,” a BCCI insider told PTI.

The Mumbai-based player Shivam Dube is likely to chip in as the back-up all-rounder.

Star batter Abhishek Sharma made his T20I debut for India in July 2024 against Zimbabwe. He also became the highest individual run-scorer for India in T20Is in 2025, smashing 135 runs off 54 balls against England with the help of 13 sixes and seven fours.

Tilak, who made his T20I debut in August 2023, holds the feat of amassing two consecutive T20I centuries. The left-hand batter attained this milestone against South Africa in November 2024 with scores of 107* and 120* respectively.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav is the backbone of India’s middle-order batting when it comes to the shortest format of the game. He holds the record for the most Player-of-the-Series awards (five) in T20 Internationals. The Mumbai batter is also the fastest Indian player to score 2,000 T20I runs, reaching there in just 56 innings.

ALSO READ:

Sanju Samson vs Jitesh Sharma Or Dhruv Jurel?

Another opener, Sanju Samson, made his T20I debut for India in July 2015. The Kerala-based batter scored three T20I centuries in 2024, which is the most by an Indian in a single year.

Samson has already presented his case as a primary wicketkeeper; the second keeping slot is a race between Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel. Jitesh made a strong statement during RCB’s victorious IPL run, especially with his finishing abilities.

On the back of these numbers, the middle-order batting of the Indian team looks solid. Therefore, it is expected that the team management is likely to go with the same lineup in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.