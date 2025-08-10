India Bowler Reveals How Mohammed Siraj Paved the Way for an Epic Comeback in the Oval Test

Mohammed Siraj ended the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 as leading wicket-taker.
When India toured England for a five-match Test series, Akash Deep was far from India’s pace attack that was going to start the series. But with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah missing the Edgbaston Test, Akash Deep was given a chance. And a boy from Bihar rocked the stage at Birmingham, taking a record-breaking 10-wicket match haul, his first. His spell truly set up India’s historic first Test win at Edgbaston. His heroics helped him to retain his place in the squad after Bumrah’s return. But an injury ruled him out of the fourth Test before the Bengal pacer played a crucial 66-run knock in the second innings of the series decider Test at The Oval. His knock proved to be a major difference as India scripted history by winning the Test by their narrowest margin of runs.
Speaking to RevSportz, Akash Deep revealed how Mohammed Siraj put confidence in the team, paving the way to level the series 2-2. Akash Deep also reflected on the atmosphere in the dressing room on the final day of the Oval Test.
“Given how much I have seen him play, I cannot say this was the best, but he definitely had a different mindset. He wanted us to keep believing that we were going to do it. He gave us constant confidence that we would take wickets. In Test matches sometimes, the confidence goes down because we cannot apply T20 tactics, but Siraj kept showing us a positive, confident body language even in those times when the way forward was unknown,” he added.
Mohammed Siraj, who led India’s bowling attack in the debut Test series, led India to two historic wins. Siraj not only picked the most wickets (23) in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 but also toiled and ground hard for it. The right-arm pacer bowled the most overs (185.3) in the five-match series and was one of the two bowlers to play all Tests. Siraj was the man who truly brought India back in the fifth Test, but not before crossing the boundary line after taking a catch of Harry Brook, who eventually scored a century. The Hyderabad pacer took a five-for, with three of those coming on the final day.
“Playing continuously for five Test matches and so much effort till the last match is commendable, and everyone has witnessed that. So much effort was bound to bring a positive result,” said Akash Deep about his bowling partner, Mohammed Siraj.
“It was intense, and there was pressure. But I guess that pressure made us aggressive, and the game turned out to be good for us. The pressure helped us focus and notice what was going on better. The crowd played a big part in the evening, as it changed – cheering for us after cheering for England before that. After playing for so long, the body was very tired, but the crowd’s energy gave us a lot of enthusiasm,” said the 28-year-old.
England were cruising towards the 374-run target, with them firmly placed at 301/3 with a day still left in the Test match. With Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, and Gus Atkinson, who has a hundred in Test cricket, still to bat, England were favourites to win.
Akash Deep provided a much-needed breakthrough, dismissing centurion Harry Brook, followed by two quick wickets before the stumps on Day 3. England needed just 35 runs on the final day, while India required four wickets. Siraj then produced an inspiring burst that saw England collapse on the final day. India eventually pulled off a jaw-dropping heist at The Oval, winning by six runs and levelling the five-match series 2-2.
There were numerous questions on how the young Indian side will perform in England, especially after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Test retirements. Captain Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir faced huge criticism after the first Test, where they suffered a loss despite five individual hundreds. But the Indian team bounced back nicely and recorded two historic wins, had a miraculous escape at Lords, and suffered a defeat where they showcased incredible fight but lost by just 22 runs.
“Very good. He is very calm and composed and understands stuff, so it’s fun to be with him as a captain. First tour with a new captain could have been tough, but it didn’t feel anything like that with him,” said the 28-year-old. “It feels very good and comfortable to be in the Indian dressing room with these people, and it gives me a sense of pride. It might look like a pressure-filled atmosphere from outside, but once you are inside that change room, the atmosphere is very good.”
India will not have any kind of international cricket for a month, till the Asia Cup 2025. However, the Duleep Trophy is scheduled to start later this month; players will get a sigh of relief for a few days before getting into the action again. India will play their next Test match against South Africa at home, starting November 14.
