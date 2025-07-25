India Bowling Coach Hints At Injury For Jasprit Bumrah And Mohammed Siraj After Day 3 Of Manchester Test

England lead by 186 runs at stumps on Day 3.

India have had a torrid day. This might probably be the worst day for the visitors since the start of the series. Beginning the day with England being two wickets down, the Indians couldn’t win even a single session on Day 3 of the fourth Test in Manchester. After being put in to bat first, the Indians could manage 358. What proved to be a competitive total on this Manchester wicket soon started to look very gettable. England have now notched up a lead of almost 200 runs, and the game seems to be slipping away from the visitors very quickly.

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel attended the press conference after the day’s play. He spoke about the Indian bowlers not being up to the mark and also unravelled that they will have to wrap their heads around it. Upon being asked the reason behind the reduction is speed of the fast bowlers, Morkel said that the outfield was quite heavy.

“We are trying to wrap our heads around it. Not too much to judge in that but it was a heavy outfield. But we need energy on the ball on a surface like this”, said Morkel about the bowlers and their pace.

Injury Concerns For India

The ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is turning out to be a scare for the Indian side. For starters, Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the series. Moreover, fast bowlers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh were also unable to play the fourth Test citing reasons for injuries. And Rishabh Pant, who was one of the most crucial cogs in the wheel for India won’t be taking any further part in the series due to his fractured toe. The last thing India would want is for a player to get injured. The visitors have a lot of problems to deal with already, and injuries will not be on their minds for sure.

But, for a moment, it looked like there was something concerning on Day 3. Not only Mohammed Siraj, but even Jasprit Bumrah was seen leaving the field in some discomfort. Morkel confirmed that both of India’s prime speedsters rolled their ankle and were absolutely fine. The South African also went on to state that India were much better with the ball on Day 3 as compared to Day 2.

“Much better today with the ball. Yesterday was a tough day. Siraj and Boom [Bumrah] started well today. Bumrah rolled his ankle going down the stairs, Siraj also rolled his ankle. Both are fine”, narrated Morkel in the presser.

ALSO READ:

On Anshul Kamboj And India’s Bowling

The Indian bowling coach also cleared the air on the selection of Anshul Kamboj for the Test match as compared to other bowlers. He stated that the management was always on the lookout for bowlers who had the ability to bowl long spells and were also accurate. Moreover, the debutant has been superb in the domestic circuit. He was added to India’s squad after their loss in the third Test at Lord’s.

Shardul Thakur has been a point of discussion for the Test match. He has bowled just 11 overs in the Test till now, the least among others in the team. However, his economy reads five, which is very expensive in the longest format of the game. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar have picked up a couple of wickets each. India will expect them to clean England up on as soon as possible.

To conclude, Morkel also spoke about the exclusion of Kuldeep Yadav from the side. He mentioned that the Indian chinaman has been bowling really well in the nets and is a quality bowler. However, the bowling coach stated that the requirement of batting depth is keeping Kuldeep out of the scheme of things. After the spinner was left out from the fourth Test, a lot of fans criticized the Indian management.

