‘Can Create That Magic Ball’ – India Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Praises Pacer After Impressive Show in ENG vs IND 5th Test

He has scalped seven wickets so far in the ongoing fifth fixture.

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has placed his faith in Prasidh Krishna, who has scalped seven wickets so far in the ongoing fifth and final Test of the ENG vs IND series. After witnessing a consistent improvement in his game over the course of the three fixtures at Headingley, Edgbaston and The Oval, he believes that Krishna has all the elements to become one of the leading pacers in India’s red-ball squad.

“If you look at the first Test match to today, his consistency, his line and lengths, he improved a lot and he’s a guy that I believe can be a very good Test bowler for India,” he stated.

Morne Morkel Backs Prasidh Krishna for Consistent Opportunities

The former Proteas bowler also felt that the 29-year-old should get consistent opportunities after an impressive outing in the ongoing series against England.

“He’s just a guy that needs a bit of time and he needs to be backed with a bit of confidence and every spell. He’s a guy that can create that magic ball for you with extra bounce and pace,” added the coach.

After an average South Africa tour, where he scalped only two wickets in two matches in 2023-24, Krishna mounted a stunning comeback to bag a six-wicket haul upon his inclusion in the final fixture of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series 2024-25. Notably, all six of his Test appearances have come in the overseas matches so far.

Krishna in ENG vs IND Test Series

The pacer started off the red-ball series by scalping five wickets in the series opener in Leeds, but he also conceded runs at a high economy rate of over 6.00. Though there was an improvement in his economy, he could not carry on the same momentum in the following fixture in Birmingham and managed to scalp just one wicket of Chris Woakes.

India went on to win that match by a huge 336 runs, which is the sole victory of the visitors in this series so far. However, following his average performance, Krishna was dropped for the next two matches at Lord’s and Manchester. But after an ordinary display from the debutant Anshul Kamboj at Old Trafford, he made a comeback in India’s playing XI in the final fixture.

The Indian fans would expect a few lethal deliveries from him early on the final day to ensure a series-leveling win. Though the hosts need just 35 runs more to clinch the five-match series 3-1. Jamie Smith (2) and Jamie Overton will resume England’s innings at 339/6.

