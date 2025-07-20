News
India Call Up Fast Bowler Anshul Kamboj As Cover After Arshdeep Singh Is Ruled Out Of ENG vs IND 4th Test
indian-cricket-team

India Call Up Fast Bowler As Cover After Arshdeep Singh Is Ruled Out Of ENG vs IND 4th Test

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 20, 2025
3 min read

The fourth fixture will commence on July 23.

India Call Up Fast Bowler Anshul Kamboj As Cover After Arshdeep Singh Is Ruled Out Of ENG vs IND 4th Test

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh has been ruled out of the upcoming England vs India fourth Test. He sustained a deep cut in his bowling hand during a net practice session on Thursday. However, the management has called up another seamer, Anshul Kamboj, as the cover for the 26-year-old.

“Arshdeep has a deep cut and has had stitches, he will take at least ten days to get completely fit. The selectors have decided to add Kamboj in the squad,” stated a BCCI source.

Earlier, Kamboj showcased a brilliant form to snare five wickets in the two unofficial matches between the England Lions and India A before the start of the five-match series. He has also bagged 79 wickets in 24 First Class matches for Haryana.

Arshdeep Singh Needs More Than a Week to Recover

The pacer injured his hand while trying to stop a shot of Sai Sudharsan on his follow-through. His bowling hand is now stitched up and will need more than a week to recover. Though Arshdeep was yet to don the Whites in this series so far, his injury could affect the team in their strategies for the upcoming fixture, which could also turn out to be a series decider.

“Sai hit a ball and he tried to stop it and it’s just a cut. Obviously, the medical team have taken him off to see a doctor and obviously, if he needs stitches or doesn’t need stitches, it’s going to be important to our planning for the next few days,” India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had said earlier.

ALSO READ:

India Suffer Bowling Woes Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test

After a heart-wrenching defeat at the Lord’s, India are currently trailing 2-1 in the five-match series. The fourth red-ball contest between the two sides is just around the corner as it will kick off on July 23 at the Old Trafford Stadium. Amidst this, the team is also struggling with the fitness of their seamers ahead of the crucial fixture.

Moreover, the management is yet to make a statement on the availability of the prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the fourth Test. The bowler had already stated that he would feature in only three matches of the tour to manage his workload following the recent back injury that he suffered in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series 2024-25.

Previously, he skipped the second fixture and took a two-week break following the series opener in Leeds before turning up for the third match in London. If the team follows the same pattern to manage his workload, then the 31-year-old may also miss out on the next fixture at Manchester.

There is also an uncertainty over seamer Akash Deep Singh’s participation in the upcoming match as he didn’t bowl in the final net session before the team left for Manchester. He was seen kneeling on the ground and left the field with discomfort in the 28th over of the England innings on Day 4 of the third match. Though the pacer later returned to the ground, he was not seen to bowl that day. Previously, he was also struck by a few injuries in the recent BGT and the IPL 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Akash Deep
Anshul Kamboj
Arshdeep Singh
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
Jasprit Bumrah
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

