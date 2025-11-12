India Coach Confirms Dhruv Jurel For First South Africa Test, Reveals Who Will Miss Out

India assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, has confirmed that Dhruv Jurel will be part of the playing XI for the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Dhruv Jurel Set to Feature in the First Test against South Africa, Nitish Kumar Reddy might miss out

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the first Test, Ryan ten Doeschate mentioned that Dhruv Jurel is certain to play this week and hinted that both Dhruv and Rishabh Pant could feature together in the playing XI.

“I don’t think you can leave him out of this Test. Someone will have to miss out. That’s a simple answer. He is certain to play this week. I’ll be surprised if we don’t see Dhruv and Rishabh play together,” Ryan Ten Doeschate said.

Ryan ten Doeschate also stated that Nitish Kumar Reddy is likely to miss out from the XI this week, saying their stance on him remains the same despite not getting a chance in Australia.

“Our position hasn’t changed on Nitish. He didn’t get a chance in Australia. But looking at the challenge here, I think he’ll miss out from the XI this week,” he added.

It now appears that Dhruv Jurel will come into the playing XI, with Nitish expected to sit out.

ALSO READ:

How India Playing XI Could Shape Up with Both Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel

With Rishabh Pant sidelined due to injury during the West Indies series, Dhruv Jurel got his chance in the playing XI and made the most of it by scoring a century. He continued his fine form by hitting centuries in both innings against South Africa A. His consistent performances have now tempted the Indian team management to include him alongside vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who is returning to the squad for the first Test against South Africa. Here’s how India’s likely playing XI could look for the First Test at Eden Gardens:

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are expected to open the innings once again. Sai Sudharsan, who hasn’t quite found his rhythm at No. 3 yet, might still get another opportunity. Skipper Shubman Gill will come in at No. 4, followed by Rishabh Pant at No. 5 and Dhruv Jurel at No. 6.

In the lower order, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar could feature as the two spin all-rounders, while Kuldeep Yadav might join them as the third spinner. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are expected to lead the pace attack.

India likely XI for the First Test against South Africa

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.