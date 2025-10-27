India Comeback Soon for Mohammed Shami? BCCI Selector Spotted in Extended Chat With India Pacer During Ranji Trophy

India pacer Mohammed Shami has recently been in the headlines for his straightforward comments regarding his absence from the national team. It started during the squad announcement for the Australia white-ball tour where Shami failed to find a place. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that didn’t have any update regarding the pacer’s fitness and was hence not kept in consideration.

However, Mohammed Shami had contrasting opinions where he cleared that if he was fit for Ranji Trophy, he can also play for the country. He also clarified that informing the Board of his fitness status was not his responsibility but rather vice versa.

This stirred quite a whirlwind in the Indian cricket circles before Shami walked the talk during Bengal’s first Ranji Trophy 2025-26 match against Uttarakhand. He took a seven-wicket match haul including a 4-fer in the second innings to silence his critics. The 35-year-old carried forward the momentum with a three-wicket haul in the ongoing second round match against Gujarat.

Will Mohammed Shami be back for IND vs SA Tests?

The veteran pacer, who last featured for India during the Champions Trophy 2025, has since missed the five-Test England tour, followed by the IND vs WI Tests and the white-ball tour of Australia.

However, if recent developments are any indication, a comeback maybe on the cards after he was spotted with newly-appointed selector RP Singh. The duo had an extensive chat on the sidelines of the Ranji Trophy game against Gujarat.

After a lacklustre IPL 2025, he has now looked in fine form in the ongoing domestic season and also looks injury-free, which might make the selectors and the management consider Shami.

The right-arm pacer’s return will also reduce the workload for Jasprit Bumrah who has played constant cricket since his return from injury in the IPL. After the season with Mumbai Indians (MI), he travelled to England and then featured in the Asia Cup 2025 win. He also played both Tests against West Indies and have now travelled to Australia for the T20I leg.

Also with India slated to play an extensive all-format series against South Africa next, there is scope for Shami to find a place in the red-ball or ODI squad for the IND vs SA series but the final call remains with coach Gautam Gambhir and the selectors.

