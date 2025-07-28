India, England Declare Availability of Key Players for Oval Test After Dramatic Day 5 in Manchester

Ahead of the fifth Test at The Oval, which starts only after a three-day gap, most players are struggling to keep their bodies right.

The ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has been energy-sapping for both India and England, and players have had to push themselves all four games. There have been concerns about injuries, fitness issues, and fatigue among both groups.

Ahead of the fifth Test at The Oval, which starts only after a three-day gap, most players are struggling to keep their bodies right and will have their task cut out in a high-intensity game to culminate an epic series. Hence, questions have arisen regarding the availability of players from India and England, and some clarity came during the press conference of both teams last night.

Ben Stokes likely to play for England despite a sore body

England skipper Ben Stokes has given his all as a bowler and bowled marathon spells in the last two Tests. The consequences of such a toiling effort were visible on the final two days of the Manchester Test when he first retired hurt due to a hamstring issue and then clutched his right shoulder while bowling in the third innings.

However, Stokes sounded hopeful of his availability for the final Test. He will get ample break after this game and will likely give his all before the Ashes in November.

“Hopefully, it settles down and we’ll be good as gold for the last game. I don’t want to eat my words, but the likelihood that I won’t play is very unlikely.”

Stokes has bowled a whopping 140 overs in the ongoing series, the most he has ever delivered in a Test rubber. He is coming on the back of surgery and rehabilitation, but didn’t shy away from a punishing workload with the ball.

New faces in England’s pace department

While Stokes might be available as an all-rounder, England will need a few new faces in the pace department after their speedsters had to go through a heavy workload in the first four matches. Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse have played all games, while Jofra Archer has featured in two consecutive Tests after a four-year break. Stokes hinted at the need for fresh legs ahead of the final match.

“These recovery days are going to be pretty important, and we might have to make a few decisions to get some fresh legs in. But that won’t be decided until we get closer to the last game.”

If England rest their main pacers, they have the options of Gus Atkinson, Sam Cook, and Jamie Overton, who are yet to get a game in this series. Then, they can also recall Josh Tongue, who was dropped after the first two Tests to accommodate Jofra Archer.

Gautam Gambhir provides a massive update on Jasprit Bumrah and other India pacers

Like England, India have also been on the field for a long time in this series, and the pacers have had niggles here and there. Then, Akash Deep, who suffered a groin injury, and Arshdeep Singh, who injured his bowling hand, were unavailable for the Manchester Test.

However, Gautam Gambhir has clarified that all Indian speedsters are fit, including Jasprit Bumrah. But a decision on Bumrah’s inclusion will be taken later.

“All the fast bowlers are fit. There are no injury concerns. No decision has been made on whether Jasprit Bumrah will play or not. Ultimately, whoever plays, they will try and do the job for the country.”

Bumrah has already played three games in the series and didn’t look completely fit in the Manchester Test, meaning he might be rested for the final fixture. Since other pacers are fit, they can replace Bumrah in the XI to manage his workload and avoid another injury layoff.

No Rishabh Pant for The Oval Test

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, who sustained a fracture on his right foot in Manchester, will be unavailable for the final game. Narayan Jagadeesan will replace him in the squad.

A knock for the ages! 💪#RishabhPant returned after being retired hurt and showed the world what true grit looks like.



How would you rate Rishabh Pant’s comeback knock? 👇#ENGvIND 👉 4th TEST, DAY 3 | FRI, 25th JUL, 2:30 PM | Streaming on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/QsDlwZkIbc — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 24, 2025

However, Dhruv Jurel, who has mostly kept in the last two Tests, will likely get a game and play as a wicketkeeper-batter at The Oval. He has been impressive behind the stumps and is known for his sound batting technique, making him an ideal candidate to replace Pant at No.5.

But Pant’s unavailability leaves a huge void in the batting unit, given that he was in great form and can change the game within a few overs. Jurel will have his task cut out in his maiden Test on English soil, but the good thing is that he already knows what to expect after keeping wickets at Lord’s and Manchester.

