‘Will Be In The Mix’ – Coach Amol Muzumdar Backs THIS Player Ahead Of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

She scored 176 runs in the recently passed five-match T20I series against England.

The possible selection of Shafali Verma for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 has started a lot of chatter. Amol Muzumdar, the India women’s head coach, stated that despite getting snubbed from the ODI side, Verma is still in contention for a spot in India’s squad for the upcoming World Cup at home. This comes after she smashed a 41-ball 75 against England in the fifth T20I on Saturday, July 12.

The right-hand batter was dropped after India’s group-stage exit at the T20 World Cup last October. She was then asked to join the squad for the T20I series against England, which India won 3-2. Verma cemented her place by concluding the series as the second-highest run-getter after Smriti Mandhana. Overall, she made 176 runs at an average of 35.2 and a strike rate of 158.55 with the scores of 20, 3, 47, 31, and 75 in the recently passed five-match T20I series. She looked comfortable against the English bowlers throughout the tournament.

Shafali Verma In the Mix for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

In last night’s contest, India lost opener Mandhana for eight runs and No.3 batter Jemimah Rodrigues for just one run. Opening from the other end, Verma stitched crucial partnerships with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, and more. In the process, Verma hammered fifty runs in just 23 balls. She became the joint-second-fastest half-centurion for India women alongside Mandhana. Verma’s knock ended at 75 off 41, laced with 13 boundaries and a six.

Having guided India to 167/7 from 19/2, it took the highest successful chase in women’s T20Is in England for the hosts to win it.

“So I think there’s a lot of depth in this Indian line-up, a good headache to have as a coaching staff. And Shafali [Verma] has been a terrific player. There’s no doubt that she will be in the mix”, Muzumdar said while speaking at the post-match press conference.

Additionally, Pratika Rawal came all guns blazing with an average of 63.8 from 11 ODIs after making her debut at home against the West Indies in December. As of now, the right-handed batter has played 11 ODI matches, collecting 638 runs. On the back of her terrific numbers, she might be the frontrunner to start the proceedings with Mandhana.

“Pratika Rawal was drafted in December, so it’s almost six months, but she has left a mark, a big mark, in her initial stage in her international career,” the coach added.

Shafali Verma’s Stats

Verma has taken part in 29 ODI games, scoring 644 runs with the best score of 71 not out. In the shortest format of the game, the 21-year-old batter has played 90 matches, accumulating 2,221 runs.

However, Verma has not been added to India’s ODI squad that will lock horns with England. The three-match ODI series will start from July 16 in Southampton.

