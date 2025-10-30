India Smash Highest Chase in Women’s ODI History In Semi Final vs Australia To Setup Title Clash Against South Africa

India Women pulled off the highest chase in Women’s ODI history, hunting down a massive 339 against Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. It was a game for the ages as Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues starred in a record-breaking 167-run partnership that helped India to the highest successful run chase in women’s ODIs, setting up a India vs South Africa final.

India Rewrite History with Highest Successful Run Chase in Women’s ODIs

In a high-stakes IND W vs AUS W semi-final, Australia posted a daunting 338/7, powered by Phoebe Litchfield’s fastest hundred in Women’s World Cup knockout matches (off 78 balls). Australia, who had never lost a Women’s World Cup match after the 2017 semi-final against India, seemed bullish about the big total on board. But India answered in style, achieving the highest chase in Women’s ODI history.

Only Indian women to score a 100 in a World Cup knockout match



Harmanpreet Kaur



JEMIMAH RODRIGUES#CWC25 #INDvAUS — Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) October 30, 2025

After losing openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana early (59/2), Jemimah Rodrigues played the innings of her life, smashing a hundred under pressure. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur added a composed 89 as India completed the highest successful run chase in women’s ODIs, rewriting history to beat Australia, who had chased 330 against them earlier in the group stage to set this record.

Highest Successful Run Chases in Women’s ODIs

Before India’s record 339 chase, the mark belonged to Australia, which had chased 330 against India in Visakhapatnam earlier in the 2025 edition.

Below are the previous top successful chases in Women’s ODI cricket:

Team Opponent Target Overs Year Venue IND-W AUS-W 339 2025 Navi Mumbai AUS-W IND-W 331 49.0 2025 Visakhapatnam SL-W NZ-W 302 44.3 2024 Potchefstroom AUS-W NZ-W 289 46.4 2012 North Sydney AUS-W IND-W 283 46.3 2023 Wankhede AUS-W IND-W 282 44.1 2025 New Chandigarh

India’s 339-run chase in Navi Mumbai now tops this list, officially the highest successful run chase in women’s ODIs and the new highest chase in Women’s ODI history.

India’s Highest Successful Run Chases in Women’s ODI Cricket

India had previously chased 264 against Australia at Mackay (2021) as their best effort. The Navi Mumbai triumph has blown that record out of the park.

Opponent Target Venue Year Australia Women 339 Navi Mumbai 2025 Australia Women 264/9 Mackay 2021 New Zealand Women 251/9 Queenstown 2022 South Africa Women 247/6 Vadodara 2019 South Africa Women 244 Colombo (RPS) 2017 Australia Women 231/7 Hobart 2016

Despite losing three close games in the league stage in the home World Cup, India turned around their tournament in spectacular fashion to script the highest chase in Women’s ODI and enter the final, setting up the SA W vs IND W final clash on Nov 2 at this very venue.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues Lead India’s Record-Breaking Chase

Harmanpreet Kaur: The captain’s 89 (88) showcased her unmatched ability to anchor and accelerate. In yet another ICC knockout, she led from the front.

The captain’s 89 (88) showcased her unmatched ability to anchor and accelerate. In yet another ICC knockout, she led from the front. Jemimah Rodrigues: Promoted to No.3 in the IND W vs AUS W semi-final, her century oozed class, guiding India to the highest chase in Women’s ODI history.

Together, they stitched a 167-run stand, now the highest partnership for India in World Cup knockout matches. Despite Harmanpreet falling to a pull shot off Annabel Sutherland, Jemimah continued with great support from Deepti Sharma, who made a 17-ball 24. A misjudgment between the two saw Deepti run herself out, but Richa Ghosh joined in to help Jemimah.

The No.3 batter was aided by a dropped catch from Tahlia McGrath when on 106.

Highest partnerships for India in Women’s World Cup knockout games

This is only the second century partnership for India in Women’s World Cup knockout games.

Runs Players Opponent Venue Stage Year 167 Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues AUS-W Navi Mumbai SF 2025 137 Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma AUS-W Derby SF 2017 95 Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut ENG-W Lord’s Final 2017 66 Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj AUS-W Derby SF 2017 66 Mithali Raj, Anjum Chopra NZ-W Potchefstroom SF 2005

ALSO READ:

From Visakhapatnam to Navi Mumbai: A Tale of Two Record Chases

In October 2025, Australia had chased 331 against India in the group stage, the then highest chase in Women’s ODI. Just weeks later, India broke that record in the IND W vs AUS W semi-final, chasing 339. These two remain the only two run chases above 300 in Women’s ODIs.

Team Target Opponent Tournament Stage Venue India Women 339 Australia Semi-Final Navi Mumbai Australia Women 331 India Group Stage Visakhapatnam

India’s 339 now stands as the highest chase in Women’s ODI and the highest successful run chase in women’s ODIs, achieved fittingly against the world’s strongest side.

Highest Totals India Women in ODIs

Even before this semifinal, India Women were rewriting records with some of the Highest Totals by India Women in ODI history in 2025. They had made 435/5 against Ireland in Rajkot and another 370 against the same opponents a few days before that. Earlier last month against Australia, they hit 369 to beat the Aussies in Delhi. In Colombo in May, India Women had also smashed 342. This was their 9th total of 300 or more in an ODI in 2025, the most they have in a single year in Women’s ODI history. A look at highest totals India women in ODIs.

Total Opponent Venue Date 435/5 Ireland Rajkot Jan 15, 2025 370/5 Ireland Rajkot Jan 12, 2025 369/10 Australia Delhi Sep 20, 2025 358/2 Ireland Potchefstroom May 15, 2017 358/5 West Indies Vadodara Dec 24, 2024 342/7 Sri Lanka Colombo May 11, 2025

India Set Up Women’s World Cup Final Clash vs South Africa

With the highest chase in Women’s ODI completed, India will now face South Africa in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The India vs South Africa final promises to be an epic contest. India enter the SA W vs IND W final full of momentum after the highest successful run chase in women’s ODIs, while South Africa, led by Laura Wolvaardt and Marianne Kapp, aren’t too behind either after entering their first ever final with a crushing win over England.

The India vs South Africa final will crown a first-time champion in Women’s World Cups, with Harmanpreet Kaur aiming to lift India’s maiden World Cup on the same ground where they scripted ODI history.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.