India Smash Highest Chase in Women’s ODI History In Semi Final vs Australia To Setup Title Clash Against South Africa

India Women pulled off the highest chase in Women’s ODI history, hunting down a massive 339 against Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. It was a game for the ages as Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues starred in a record-breaking 167-run partnership that helped India to the highest successful run chase in women’s ODIs, setting up a India vs South Africa final.
In a high-stakes IND W vs AUS W semi-final, Australia posted a daunting 338/7, powered by Phoebe Litchfield’s fastest hundred in Women’s World Cup knockout matches (off 78 balls). Australia, who had never lost a Women’s World Cup match after the 2017 semi-final against India, seemed bullish about the big total on board. But India answered in style, achieving the highest chase in Women’s ODI history.
After losing openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana early (59/2), Jemimah Rodrigues played the innings of her life, smashing a hundred under pressure. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur added a composed 89 as India completed the highest successful run chase in women’s ODIs, rewriting history to beat Australia, who had chased 330 against them earlier in the group stage to set this record.
Before India’s record 339 chase, the mark belonged to Australia, which had chased 330 against India in Visakhapatnam earlier in the 2025 edition.
Below are the previous top successful chases in Women’s ODI cricket:
|Team
|Opponent
|Target
|Overs
|Year
|Venue
|IND-W
|AUS-W
|339
|2025
|Navi Mumbai
|AUS-W
|IND-W
|331
|49.0
|2025
|Visakhapatnam
|SL-W
|NZ-W
|302
|44.3
|2024
|Potchefstroom
|AUS-W
|NZ-W
|289
|46.4
|2012
|North Sydney
|AUS-W
|IND-W
|283
|46.3
|2023
|Wankhede
|AUS-W
|IND-W
|282
|44.1
|2025
|New Chandigarh
India’s 339-run chase in Navi Mumbai now tops this list, officially the highest successful run chase in women’s ODIs and the new highest chase in Women’s ODI history.
India had previously chased 264 against Australia at Mackay (2021) as their best effort. The Navi Mumbai triumph has blown that record out of the park.
|Opponent
|Target
|Venue
|Year
|Australia Women
|339
|Navi Mumbai
|2025
|Australia Women
|264/9
|Mackay
|2021
|New Zealand Women
|251/9
|Queenstown
|2022
|South Africa Women
|247/6
|Vadodara
|2019
|South Africa Women
|244
|Colombo (RPS)
|2017
|Australia Women
|231/7
|Hobart
|2016
Despite losing three close games in the league stage in the home World Cup, India turned around their tournament in spectacular fashion to script the highest chase in Women’s ODI and enter the final, setting up the SA W vs IND W final clash on Nov 2 at this very venue.
Together, they stitched a 167-run stand, now the highest partnership for India in World Cup knockout matches. Despite Harmanpreet falling to a pull shot off Annabel Sutherland, Jemimah continued with great support from Deepti Sharma, who made a 17-ball 24. A misjudgment between the two saw Deepti run herself out, but Richa Ghosh joined in to help Jemimah.
The No.3 batter was aided by a dropped catch from Tahlia McGrath when on 106.
This is only the second century partnership for India in Women’s World Cup knockout games.
|Runs
|Players
|Opponent
|Venue
|Stage
|Year
|167
|Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues
|AUS-W
|Navi Mumbai
|SF
|2025
|137
|Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma
|AUS-W
|Derby
|SF
|2017
|95
|Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut
|ENG-W
|Lord’s
|Final
|2017
|66
|Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj
|AUS-W
|Derby
|SF
|2017
|66
|Mithali Raj, Anjum Chopra
|NZ-W
|Potchefstroom
|SF
|2005
In October 2025, Australia had chased 331 against India in the group stage, the then highest chase in Women’s ODI. Just weeks later, India broke that record in the IND W vs AUS W semi-final, chasing 339. These two remain the only two run chases above 300 in Women’s ODIs.
|Team
|Target
|Opponent
|Tournament Stage
|Venue
|India Women
|339
|Australia
|Semi-Final
|Navi Mumbai
|Australia Women
|331
|India
|Group Stage
|Visakhapatnam
India’s 339 now stands as the highest chase in Women’s ODI and the highest successful run chase in women’s ODIs, achieved fittingly against the world’s strongest side.
Even before this semifinal, India Women were rewriting records with some of the Highest Totals by India Women in ODI history in 2025. They had made 435/5 against Ireland in Rajkot and another 370 against the same opponents a few days before that. Earlier last month against Australia, they hit 369 to beat the Aussies in Delhi. In Colombo in May, India Women had also smashed 342. This was their 9th total of 300 or more in an ODI in 2025, the most they have in a single year in Women’s ODI history. A look at highest totals India women in ODIs.
|Total
|Opponent
|Venue
|Date
|435/5
|Ireland
|Rajkot
|Jan 15, 2025
|370/5
|Ireland
|Rajkot
|Jan 12, 2025
|369/10
|Australia
|Delhi
|Sep 20, 2025
|358/2
|Ireland
|Potchefstroom
|May 15, 2017
|358/5
|West Indies
|Vadodara
|Dec 24, 2024
|342/7
|Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|May 11, 2025
With the highest chase in Women’s ODI completed, India will now face South Africa in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The India vs South Africa final promises to be an epic contest. India enter the SA W vs IND W final full of momentum after the highest successful run chase in women’s ODIs, while South Africa, led by Laura Wolvaardt and Marianne Kapp, aren’t too behind either after entering their first ever final with a crushing win over England.
The India vs South Africa final will crown a first-time champion in Women’s World Cups, with Harmanpreet Kaur aiming to lift India’s maiden World Cup on the same ground where they scripted ODI history.
