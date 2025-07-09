News
India Likely Playing XI for ENG vs IND 3rd Test
indian-cricket-team

India Likely Playing XI for ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Bowling Group Set To Witness Change

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 9, 2025
3 min read

The third test will begin on July 10.

India Likely Playing XI for ENG vs IND 3rd Test

India secured a massive 336-run win over England in the second Test at Edgbaston, marking their first-ever Test victory at this ground. The series is now level at 1-1. The third Test will take place at Lord’s, starting July 10.

In the second test, India scored 587 in the first innings, thanks to Shubman Gill’s brilliant 269. England replied with 407, as Siraj picked up six wickets. In the second innings, India declared at 427 for 6, with Gill adding 161. Chasing 608, England were all out for 271. Akash Deep took six wickets in the second innings and 10 in the match, while Siraj, Jadeja, and Sundar supported well to complete the win.

With the series now level and the next match at Lord’s, let’s look at what changes India might make in their playing XI.

Top Order likely to Remain The Same

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul both made good contributions in the second Test and are expected to continue as openers in the third Test at Lord’s. Jaiswal scored 87 runs in the first innings, while Rahul made a solid 55 in the second.

However, the number 3 position is still not fixed. India tried Sai Sudharsan in the first Test and Karun Nair in the second. Both showed some promise but haven’t fully secured the spot. Still, India might avoid making more changes, and Karun Nair could get another chance to prove himself at Lord’s.

Middle Order Looks Solid for India Ahead of Lord’s Test

Shubman Gill has completely made the number 4 spot his own with some incredible performances. He scored 147 in the first Test and followed it up with 269 and 161 in the second Test, breaking several records in the process.

At number 5, Rishabh Pant has also been in excellent form. He has hit two centuries and a fifty in just four innings this series, giving strength to the middle order.

Nitish Kumar Reddy didn’t have a great game last time but may still get another opportunity at Lord’s. Ravindra Jadeja was solid, scoring fifties in both innings and took a wicket in the second innings. Washington Sundar also chipped in with a useful knock in the first innings and took the important wicket of Ben Stokes in the second.

With everyone playing their roles well, India is unlikely to make changes to the middle order for the third Test.

ALSO READ:

Prasidh Krishna Likely to Miss Out as Jasprit Bumrah Returns

After the Leeds Test, India made some changes to their bowling lineup. Jasprit Bumrah, who was India’s best bowler in that match, was rested for the second Test at Edgbaston. In his absence, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep did a great job. Siraj picked up six wickets in the first innings, while Akash Deep took four wickets in the first and six in the second, ending with ten wickets in the match.

However, one bowler who has struggled to make an impact is Prasidh Krishna. He hasn’t been very effective so far and might lose his place in the next match. Captain Shubman Gill has confirmed that Bumrah will return for the third Test at Lord’s, which means Prasidh is likely to be the one making way.

India Likely Playing XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

