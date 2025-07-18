India Opener, England Fined By ICC After ENG vs IND 1st ODI

India won the match by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series
India opener Pratika Rawal has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee following two separate incidents of clashes with England players during the first ODI win in Southampton on Wednesday.
“In the 18th over, she made avoidable physical contact with bowler Lauren Filer while taking a single, and after being dismissed in the next over, she made similar avoidable contact with bowler Sophie Ecclestone on her way back to the dressing room,” an official release by the ICC said.
“In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Rawal’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period,” it added.
While Rawal alone picked up a demerit point for the visitors, England team was fined five per cent of the match fee due to slow over rate in the defeat at Rose Bowl.
England posted a total of 258/6 in 50 overs after captain Nat Sciver-Brunt elected to bat first. Even though they lost both openers Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones with 20 runs on the board, solid innings from Emma Lamb (39), Sciver-Brunt (41), Alice Davidson-Richards (53) and Sophie Ecclestone (23 not out) took the hosts to a fighting total.
Sophia Dunkley was the top-scorer with 83 off 92 balls as her partnership of 106 for the fifth wicket with Davidson-Richards put England in a commanding position.
All-rounder Sneh Rana continued her excellent run in the series with 2-31 as she was the pick of the Indian bowlers with fast bowler Kranti Goud claiming 2-55.
In reply, India had a decent start with Smriti Mandhana and Rawal adding 48 in eight overs before Lauren Bell removed Mandhana.
Rawal was the next to depart after scoring 36 in the 19th over. England reduced India to 4-124 by the 28th over when Jemimah Rodrigues (48) and Deepti added 90 for the fifth wicket to put India back in the game. Despite losing two quick wickets of Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh (10), Deepti completed the chase within 48.2 overs with her 14th fifty in Women’s ODIs.
