India’s Opening Dilemma for Asia Cup 2025: Four Big Players and Two Slots — Who Sits Out?

While the dilemma remains for most slots, the trickiest one is to find suitable openers.
The squad selection for the Asia Cup 2025 will be arduous for Indian selectors. Options galore for all roles, but the squad size will be 15. While the dilemma remains for most slots, the trickiest one is to find suitable openers, with so many world-class choices.
The recent tight scheduling meant that different players focused on specific formats, but all of them are available for selection. The four prominent choices are Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill. Before the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, India settled on the initial two names, but things have changed, and Jaiswal and Gill are in contention.
The temptation to have both is understandable, given the class and quality they bring. While they weren’t part of the setup, Jaiswal and Gill were never dropped from this format. It’s just that they focused on the other two formats, especially Tests, where India have had crucial assignments since the start of the home season last year.
When the likes of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal prepared for longer formats, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma quietly showed their class and proved their selection correct. Both fit in India’s gung-ho approach and can remain consistent despite playing quickly. This remains a crucial point, given India have options for both roles.
They can have consistent openers or choose powerplay aggressors as required, but these two can perform dual roles. Since 2024, Abhishek has the most runs (535) for India in T20Is at an average of 33.43 and a marvellous 193.84 strike rate in 16 outings. This includes two fifties and as many centuries.
Among all batters with at least 200 balls, Abhishek has the highest strike rate since 2024. No one has more sixes (46) than him, and he hits a boundary every 3.87 deliveries. Only Travis Head (182.22) has a higher strike rate than Abhishek’s (179.16) among the top ten teams’ players in the powerplay.
Meanwhile, Sanju Samson is the second-leading run-getter in this timeframe, with 487 runs at an average of 32.46 and a strike rate of 170.87 in 17 innings. He has amassed a solitary fifty and three centuries. He has the second-most sixes for India and the joint-most centuries overall.
So, these two are must-picks. There’s no reason to drop any of them, especially since they have also performed consistently against quality teams. Hence, these two should be there, even if the selectors pick other players.
Assuming Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are automatic picks, India might have one slot left for a backup opener in the squad. The options will be Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Now the question arises, who should get the nod for the Asia Cup 2025?
If performances from IPL 2025 are considered, both scored runs, even though Gill had more. Gill was the fourth-leading run-scorer, amassing 650 runs at an average of 50 and a 155.87 strike rate in 15 innings. This included six fifties and a best of 93*.
Meanwhile, Jaiswal sat seventh among the top run-scorers, with 559 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 159.71 in 14 outings. This included six fifties and a best of 75. But these plain numbers don’t depict the whole picture.
India have emphasised the importance of maximising the powerplay and need someone who can follow the same template. That’s where Jaiswal stands out. Among all batters with at least 150 balls in the powerplay, he had the best strike rate (177.40), while Gill had the worst (143.15).
On average, Jaiswal hit a boundary every 3.10 balls during the field restrictions, while Gill took 4.92 balls. He always started quicker, as visible by his strike rate of 165.28 in the first 10 balls. Meanwhile, Gill’s strike rate in this phase stood at a tepid 127.13.
Even in overall T20Is, Jaiswal has been a better player and performed better than Gill. He has 723 runs at an average of 36.15 and a strike rate of 164.31 in 22 innings, comprising five fifties and a century. Meanwhile, Gill has 578 runs at an average of 30.42 and a 139.27 strike rate in 21 outings, including three fifties and a century.
The numbers in the IPL and international suggest Jaiswal stands out at the moment. He has done nothing wrong in this format and was a permanent option before hectic scheduling forced him to miss T20Is. Hence, Jaiswal should be selected if the choice is between him and Gill.
For the Asia Cup 2025, India’s options might be Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Now the question stands, who should be the two in the playing XI? All three are quality and have performed consistently.
But India should ideally select the same combination that has performed exceptionally well lately. They should persist with Samson and Abhishek only since they have played a few innings together and understand how to proceed. The two have together been decent as a pair and scored 9.82 runs per over.
Among the top ten teams with at least 10 stands since 2024, only Phil Salt and Jos Buttler collectively score quicker (10.23) than these two together. They also bring the LHB-RHB combination, and more importantly, take on each other’s weaker suits. For instance, Abhishek can whack spin and is among the finest spin-hitters in the country, while Samson can take on hard lengths at will.
Since 2024, no other batter with at least 200 balls has a higher strike rate (231.12) against spinners than Abhishek, and he hits them for a boundary every 2.86 deliveries. Meanwhile, Samson strikes at more than 250 against short balls by pacers in this timeframe. So, both complement each other and don’t make the opening combination one-dimensional.
It will be harsh on Jaiswal, but he will get his chances in future. But for now, India don’t need to change something that is not broken. For the Asia Cup 2025, Samson and Abhishek should open, while Jaiswal should be the backup opener in the squad.