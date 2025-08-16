News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
The four prominent choices for the opening slot for the Asia Cup 2025 are Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill.
indian-cricket-team

India’s Opening Dilemma for Asia Cup 2025: Four Big Players and Two Slots — Who Sits Out?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 16, 2025
6 min read

While the dilemma remains for most slots, the trickiest one is to find suitable openers.

The four prominent choices for the opening slot for the Asia Cup 2025 are Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill.

The squad selection for the Asia Cup 2025 will be arduous for Indian selectors. Options galore for all roles, but the squad size will be 15. While the dilemma remains for most slots, the trickiest one is to find suitable openers, with so many world-class choices.

Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin
India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Amaravati Royals AMR

140/3

Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

139/9

Amaravati Royals beat Simhadri Vizag Lions by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Kakinada Kings KNK

22/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Kakinada Kings KNK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

171/4

Cambodia Women CAM-W

69/7

Singapore Womens beat Cambodia Women by 102 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Singapore
Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

33/2

Cambodia Women CAM-W

32/8

Singapore Womens beat Cambodia Women by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Barbados Royals BR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
West Delhi Lions WDL

61/2

New Delhi Tigers NDT

138/8

West Delhi Lions beat New Delhi Tigers by 15 runs (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
16 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

North Delhi Strikers Women NDSW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
Sweden SWE

200/5

Hungary HUN

198/2

Sweden beat Hungary by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
Hungary HUN

128/5

Norway NOR

129/1

Norway beat Hungary by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
Norway NOR

149/8

Sweden SWE

150/8

Sweden beat Norway by 2 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Sweden SWE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Norway
ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Sweden SWE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Norway
ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Norway
ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

80/5

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

79/3

Jinx Zagreb Women beat Lavender Lionesses Women by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

104/5

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

82/4

Jinx Zagreb Women beat Lavender Lionesses Women by 22 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

87/1

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

86/3

Jinx Zagreb Women beat Lavender Lionesses Women by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

3/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Leicester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – oneday – Dhaka
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
SBS CC SBSCC

Royal Trivianz RTZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Shivamogga Lions SML

127/5

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
Majees Titans MAT

172/6

Muscat Thunderers MUT

173/0

Muscat Thunderers beat Majees Titans by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
IAS Invincibles IAI

90/4

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

191/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
IAS Invincibles IAI

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Muscat Thunderers MUT

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
SLC Greens SLGR

189/4

SLC Greys SLGY

166/8

SLC Greens beat SLC Greys by 23 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Westcourt
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
Australia AUS

173/8

South Africa SA

172/7

Australia beat South Africa by 2 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
16 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Southern Brave SOB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
16 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Manchester Originals MAO

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
17 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Result – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

106/10

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

109/4

Southern Brave Women beat Trent Rockets Women by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

136/5

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

107/1

Australian Capital Territory ACOM

106/9

Melbourne Renegades Academy beat Australian Capital Territory by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

231/4

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

227/3

Melbourne Stars Academy beat Hobart Hurricanes Academy by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Pakistan Shaheens PS

111/10

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

114/8

Perth Scorchers Academy beat Pakistan Shaheens by 2 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Bangladesh A BANA

186/6

Nepal NEP

154/7

Bangladesh A beat Nepal by 32 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Freds Pass
Top End T20 Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Bangladesh A BANA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Kanpur Superstars KASS

Fixtures Standings

The recent tight scheduling meant that different players focused on specific formats, but all of them are available for selection. The four prominent choices are Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill. Before the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, India settled on the initial two names, but things have changed, and Jaiswal and Gill are in contention.

The temptation to have both is understandable, given the class and quality they bring. While they weren’t part of the setup, Jaiswal and Gill were never dropped from this format. It’s just that they focused on the other two formats, especially Tests, where India have had crucial assignments since the start of the home season last year.

Are Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma automatic picks?

When the likes of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal prepared for longer formats, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma quietly showed their class and proved their selection correct. Both fit in India’s gung-ho approach and can remain consistent despite playing quickly. This remains a crucial point, given India have options for both roles.

They can have consistent openers or choose powerplay aggressors as required, but these two can perform dual roles. Since 2024, Abhishek has the most runs (535) for India in T20Is at an average of 33.43 and a marvellous 193.84 strike rate in 16 outings. This includes two fifties and as many centuries.

Among all batters with at least 200 balls, Abhishek has the highest strike rate since 2024. No one has more sixes (46) than him, and he hits a boundary every 3.87 deliveries. Only Travis Head (182.22) has a higher strike rate than Abhishek’s (179.16) among the top ten teams’ players in the powerplay.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson is the second-leading run-getter in this timeframe, with 487 runs at an average of 32.46 and a strike rate of 170.87 in 17 innings. He has amassed a solitary fifty and three centuries. He has the second-most sixes for India and the joint-most centuries overall.

So, these two are must-picks. There’s no reason to drop any of them, especially since they have also performed consistently against quality teams. Hence, these two should be there, even if the selectors pick other players.

Shubman Gill or Yashasvi Jaiswal – who gets the nod for Asia Cup 2025?

Assuming Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are automatic picks, India might have one slot left for a backup opener in the squad. The options will be Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Now the question arises, who should get the nod for the Asia Cup 2025?

If performances from IPL 2025 are considered, both scored runs, even though Gill had more. Gill was the fourth-leading run-scorer, amassing 650 runs at an average of 50 and a 155.87 strike rate in 15 innings. This included six fifties and a best of 93*.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, Jaiswal sat seventh among the top run-scorers, with 559 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 159.71 in 14 outings. This included six fifties and a best of 75. But these plain numbers don’t depict the whole picture.

India have emphasised the importance of maximising the powerplay and need someone who can follow the same template. That’s where Jaiswal stands out. Among all batters with at least 150 balls in the powerplay, he had the best strike rate (177.40), while Gill had the worst (143.15).

On average, Jaiswal hit a boundary every 3.10 balls during the field restrictions, while Gill took 4.92 balls. He always started quicker, as visible by his strike rate of 165.28 in the first 10 balls. Meanwhile, Gill’s strike rate in this phase stood at a tepid 127.13.

Even in overall T20Is, Jaiswal has been a better player and performed better than Gill. He has 723 runs at an average of 36.15 and a strike rate of 164.31 in 22 innings, comprising five fifties and a century. Meanwhile, Gill has 578 runs at an average of 30.42 and a 139.27 strike rate in 21 outings, including three fifties and a century.

The numbers in the IPL and international suggest Jaiswal stands out at the moment. He has done nothing wrong in this format and was a permanent option before hectic scheduling forced him to miss T20Is. Hence, Jaiswal should be selected if the choice is between him and Gill.

Who opens for India once the tournament starts?

For the Asia Cup 2025, India’s options might be Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Now the question stands, who should be the two in the playing XI? All three are quality and have performed consistently.

But India should ideally select the same combination that has performed exceptionally well lately. They should persist with Samson and Abhishek only since they have played a few innings together and understand how to proceed. The two have together been decent as a pair and scored 9.82 runs per over.

Among the top ten teams with at least 10 stands since 2024, only Phil Salt and Jos Buttler collectively score quicker (10.23) than these two together. They also bring the LHB-RHB combination, and more importantly, take on each other’s weaker suits. For instance, Abhishek can whack spin and is among the finest spin-hitters in the country, while Samson can take on hard lengths at will.

Since 2024, no other batter with at least 200 balls has a higher strike rate (231.12) against spinners than Abhishek, and he hits them for a boundary every 2.86 deliveries. Meanwhile, Samson strikes at more than 250 against short balls by pacers in this timeframe. So, both complement each other and don’t make the opening combination one-dimensional.

It will be harsh on Jaiswal, but he will get his chances in future. But for now, India don’t need to change something that is not broken. For the Asia Cup 2025, Samson and Abhishek should open, while Jaiswal should be the backup opener in the squad.

Abhishek Sharma
Asia Cup 2025
India
KL Rahul
Sanju Samson
Shubman Gill
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

3 Reasons Why Yashasvi Jaiswal Can Be Preferred Over Shubman Gill For Asia Cup 2025

3 Reasons Why Yashasvi Jaiswal Can Be Preferred Over Shubman Gill For Asia Cup 2025

He has played a total of 23 T20Is for India, piling up 723 runs at a strike rate of 164.3.
7:58 pm
Ashish Satyam
rishabh pant foot injury duleep trophy ranji trophy bcci injury replacement rule

Rishabh Pant’s Injury During ENG vs IND Tests Forces BCCI To Introduce New Rule

Duleep Trophy and Ranji Trophy will have a new rule in 2025-26 season
6:05 pm
Samarnath Soory
Former India Cricketer Slams Jasprit Bumrah for Limiting to Three Tests in ‘Weakest Bowling Attack’ Performance During England Series

Former India Cricketer Slams Jasprit Bumrah for Limiting to Three Tests in ‘Weakest Bowling Attack’ Performance During England Series

5:24 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Gujarat Giants Star's Fiery Fifty After Coming In At No.8 Helps Seal Nail-biting Win With One Ball To Spare In AUS A vs IND A 2nd ODI

Gujarat Giants Star’s Fiery Fifty After Coming In At No.8 Helps Seal Nail-biting Win With One Ball To Spare In AUS A vs IND A 2nd ODI

India A Women lead the three-match series 2-0.
6:48 pm
Amogh Bodas
'Bloody You Should Be..' - Veteran India Pacer Ishant Sharma Reveals Former Coach Ravi Shastri's Reaction After Facing Ban

‘Bloody You Should Be..’ – Veteran India Pacer Reveals Former Coach Ravi Shastri’s Reaction After Facing One-Test Ban

The right-arm pacer has also featured in 80 ODIs, picking up 115 wickets.
6:04 pm
Ashish Satyam
Nitish Kumar Reddy Asia Cup 2025 Hardik Pandya

Should Nitish Kumar Reddy Be Backed In India’s T20I Squad For Asia Cup 2025?

Nitish Reddy scored 182 runs and took two wickets in IPL 2025.
4:46 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.