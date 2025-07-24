India, Pakistan Likely To Be in Same Group for Asia Cup 2025, Schedule and Venues To Be Decided in Coming Days: Report

There had been uncertainty surrounding the 2025 Asia Cup amid the India-Pakistan conflict.

India and Pakistan are reportedly set to feature in the same group for the 2025 Asia Cup tournament. This development comes after there was uncertainty surrounding this year’s Asia Cup due to the political tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack in April.

According to a report in Sports Tak, the decision regarding India and Pakistan came after the Asian Cricket Council (ICC) meeting that was held in Dhaka on Thursday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) attended the meeting virtually.

BCCI ready to host Asia Cup, but in neutral venue

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack on April 22, there were speculations that India would pull out of hosting the event, whereas Pakistan’s participation was also thrown into doubt. here were even reports that India and Pakistan would be placed in separate groups. The Sports Tak report adds that the BCCI is ready to host the 2025 Asia Cup, but in a neutral venue.

Asia Cup 2025 schedule and venue details

As part of an agreement between the BCCI and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), three venues in the United Arab Emirates have been offered to India. However, only two venues can be used for the Asia Cup and those venues are likely to be Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The tentative starting date for the Asia Cup is September 7 and could go on till the third or fourth week of that month. The continental tournament will take place in the T20 format as this will give the teams a platform to prepare for the 2026 T20 World Cup that will take place in India and Sri Lanka.

Rajiv Shukla, the BCCI Vice-President and Mohsin Naqvi, the ACC Chairman, will take the final decision regarding the schedule in the upcoming days.

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup was held in a hybrid format, with Pakistan, the original hosts, and Sri Lanka hosting the matches. India played all their matches in Sri Lanka, including the final in Colombo, wherein they defeated the island nation by 10 wickets after dismissing them for just 50 runs.

Since 2012, India and Pakistan have only faced off in ICC and ACC tournaments because of ongoing political tensions. The last time the two teams faced off was in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy group stage match in Dubai, wherein India won by six wickets. Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten century in that game and won the Player of the Match award.

