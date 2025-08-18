Star India Player Ruled Out Due to an Injury Before Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection

He will be unavailable due to an injury.
In a major blow before the Duleep Trophy 2025, India’s wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the competition. He will be unavailable due to an injury, the nature of which is currently unknown.
144/7
175/7
Melbourne Stars Academy beat Nepal by 31 runs
142/6
While unconfirmed, there’s a possibility that the southpaw might not have recovered from an ankle injury he sustained after he fell from a two-wheeler scooty last month. That injury also meant he was unavailable for selection for the fifth Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy after Rishabh Pant was ruled out due to a broken foot.
This is a major blow for him and the East Zone team, which Kishan was going to lead in the competition and could have made a case for national selection. He has been out of India’s side across formats since 2023, and while he has returned to the scheme of things, he has yet to play since his omission.
His latest competitive outing came last month when he played a County Championship fixture for Nottinghamshire in Taunton and scored 77 while batting in the middle order. He checked in at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) and would have looked to redeem himself via the Duleep Trophy, but the 27-year-old will have to wait longer to prove his worth.
The 20-year-old Odisha batter, Aashirward Swain, has replaced Ishan Kishan in the East Zone squad, and he comes as a like-for-like replacement due to his wicketkeeping abilities. He made his First Class debut last year, but possesses a moderate red-ball cricket record, scoring 615 runs at an average of 30.75 in 21 innings, including three fifties and a best of 77.
He has also played seven List A matches, having 196 runs at an average of 39.20 and a strike rate of 106.52 in six innings, with two fifties. Furthermore, Swain has featured in eight T20s, scoring 102 runs at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 115.90 in seven outings, with a best of 43*.
In Kishan’s absence, veteran Abhimanyu Easwaran, initially the vice-captain, will take over the captaincy responsibilities of East Zone. His nomination as vice-captain was indeed a surprise, given his ample experience leading his domestic side, Bengal, and even India A on various tours lately.
For East Zone, Kishan’s unavailability is a second major blow after Akash Deep was earlier ruled out due to fitness-related issues on the England tour. Duleep Trophy 2025 begins on August 28, where East Zone will clash against North Zone in the opening fixture at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Aasirwad Swain (wk), Sandeep Patnaik, Virat Singh, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Mukhtar Hussain and Mohammed Shami