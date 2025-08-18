News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
In a major blow before the Duleep Trophy 2025, India’s wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the competition.
indian-cricket-team

Star India Player Ruled Out Due to an Injury Before Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 18, 2025
3 min read

He will be unavailable due to an injury.

In a major blow before the Duleep Trophy 2025, India’s wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the competition.

In a major blow before the Duleep Trophy 2025, India’s wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the competition. He will be unavailable due to an injury, the nature of which is currently unknown.

Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Amaravati Royals AMR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Kakinada Kings KNK

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Masroor Sports Club MRSC

KSV Kings KSV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
KSV Kings KSV

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

KSV Kings KSV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
MTV Stallions MTV

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
KSV Kings KSV

1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
SBS CC SBSCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Westcourt
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
18 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
19 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Nepal NEP

144/7

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

175/7

Melbourne Stars Academy beat Nepal by 31 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Northern Territory Strike NTS

142/6

Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Pakistan Shaheens PS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Pakistan Shaheens PS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Nepal NEP

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Bangladesh A BANA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kashi Rudras KARS

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings

While unconfirmed, there’s a possibility that the southpaw might not have recovered from an ankle injury he sustained after he fell from a two-wheeler scooty last month. That injury also meant he was unavailable for selection for the fifth Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy after Rishabh Pant was ruled out due to a broken foot.

This is a major blow for him and the East Zone team, which Kishan was going to lead in the competition and could have made a case for national selection. He has been out of India’s side across formats since 2023, and while he has returned to the scheme of things, he has yet to play since his omission.

His latest competitive outing came last month when he played a County Championship fixture for Nottinghamshire in Taunton and scored 77 while batting in the middle order. He checked in at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) and would have looked to redeem himself via the Duleep Trophy, but the 27-year-old will have to wait longer to prove his worth.

Aashirwad Swain replaces Ishan Kishan in the East Zone squad

The 20-year-old Odisha batter, Aashirward Swain, has replaced Ishan Kishan in the East Zone squad, and he comes as a like-for-like replacement due to his wicketkeeping abilities. He made his First Class debut last year, but possesses a moderate red-ball cricket record, scoring 615 runs at an average of 30.75 in 21 innings, including three fifties and a best of 77.

ALSO READ:

He has also played seven List A matches, having 196 runs at an average of 39.20 and a strike rate of 106.52 in six innings, with two fifties. Furthermore, Swain has featured in eight T20s, scoring 102 runs at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 115.90 in seven outings, with a best of 43*.

In Kishan’s absence, veteran Abhimanyu Easwaran, initially the vice-captain, will take over the captaincy responsibilities of East Zone. His nomination as vice-captain was indeed a surprise, given his ample experience leading his domestic side, Bengal, and even India A on various tours lately.

For East Zone, Kishan’s unavailability is a second major blow after Akash Deep was earlier ruled out due to fitness-related issues on the England tour. Duleep Trophy 2025 begins on August 28, where East Zone will clash against North Zone in the opening fixture at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Updated East Zone squad for Duleep Trophy 2025

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Aasirwad Swain (wk), Sandeep Patnaik, Virat Singh, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Mukhtar Hussain and Mohammed Shami

Asia Cup 2025
Duleep Trophy 2025
Ishan Kishan
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

It’s hard to ignore a player like Shubman Gill, who has a higher ceiling than most other batters and has been consistent in the IPL.

Revealed! Why Shubman Gill Won’t Be Included in Asia Cup 2025 Squad

It’s hard to ignore a player like Shubman Gill.
10:17 am
Darpan Jain
'The Only Way...' - Former Australia Great Warns Ravindra Jadeja Of Injury Concerns

Former Australia Great Raises Red Flag To Ravindra Jadeja Over Sword Celebration As 100-Test Club Nears

The left-handed all-rounder scored more than 500 runs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
8:45 pm
Amogh Bodas
Shardul Thakur Explains Why Kuldeep Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran Didn't Get A Chance on ENG vs IND Tour

Shardul Thakur Explains Why Kuldeep Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran Didn’t Get A Chance on England Tour

Shardul shared that he had also gone through a similar situation and spoke about how a player should battle it out.
6:53 pm
Sreejita Sen
Can KL Rahul Comeback To Seal a Spot In the Indian Asia Cup 2025 Squad?

Can KL Rahul Come Back To Seal a Spot In the Indian Asia Cup 2025 Squad?

He has scored 2265 runs in 68 innings for India in T20Is.
4:09 pm
Amogh Bodas
3 Major Law Changes BCCI Have Brought To Domestic Cricket In India

3 Major Law Changes BCCI Have Brought To Domestic Cricket In India

The prestigious Duleep Trophy 2025 will start off the new domestic season on August 28.
1:06 pm
Sreejita Sen
Jasprit Bumrah Informs BCCI About His Availability Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement

Jasprit Bumrah Informs BCCI About His Availability Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement

August 17, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.