India playing XI For ENG vs IND 2nd Test Set To Witness Multiple Changes

The second Test will begin on July 2.

Shubman Gill, the newly appointed Test captain, endured a tough start to his tenure during his first assignment last week at Headingley. India lost the opening Test of the five-match series against England. The hosts successfully proved the effectiveness of their Bazball approach by chasing down 371 on the final day.

Despite the loss, India has plenty of positives to take. The top-order batters did their job well. While the lower-order batters and the bowling line-up, barring Jasprit Bumrah, were a disappointment.

After three centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Gill, and vice-captain Rishabh Pant, India forged a first innings score of 471. But the bowlers couldn’t pull back the hosts. A hundred from Ollie Pope and contributions from their full batting line-up almost levelled the first innings score. Though Bumrah picked up a five-for, he lacked support from the other end. In the second innings, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant stepped up to the occasion with their hundreds. But India couldn’t take the first wicket until the 43rd over.

Coming to the second Test in Birmingham, Gill may look to make several changes in the lineup.

Let’s look at the likely playing XI for India:

Top-order Unchanged With Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul

The two centurions will keep their place in the playing XI. Jaiswal made 101 and four runs across two innings. On the other hand, Rahul was aesthetically pleasing in both innings. He added 42 and 137 runs.

Sai Sudharsan couldn’t live up to his hype. He got out on a duck in the first innings while scoring 30 runs in the second. However, the Gujarat Titans batter would keep his position at No.3. His presence will also help deepen the left-right combination in the line-up.

Karun Nair May Have Lost His Chance

So far, Gill has had a modest average in English conditions. But last week, he seemed to enjoy batting at the Headingley track. His scores of 147 and eight appear contrastingly bitter, but Gill has reaffirmed his credentials as the Prince of Indian cricket, taking over the No. 4 mantle from Virat Kohli. Pant was entertaining to watch with twin centuries (134 and 118), unorthodox shots, and a variety of celebrations. He has once again proved his importance in red-ball cricket.

On the other hand, Nair, who took the field with the Indian team after eight long years, looked under pressure. After a duck, he added 20 runs in the second innings. With Dhruv Jurel warming the bench in the first Test, he may be preferred over Nair. Jurel also looked in good form during the India A matches ahead of the series. His scores read: 28, 52, 53 not out, and 94 across four innings.

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best all-rounders in world cricket. He may have underperformed at Headingley, but he will keep his place on the back of his mammoth experience.

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play be included in India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test?

The burning question for all Indian fans: Will Jasprit Bumrah play the next match? The words ‘workload management’ have the entire nation on edge. As we anxiously await the team sheets on July 2, speculation is rife, with several cricket pundits suggesting that Bumrah may miss the upcoming Test in Birmingham. Akash Deep is most likely to get a chance. He comes on the back of 15 wickets in seven Tests so far at an economy rate of just below four. His best spell of 3/83 was recorded in England.

Another bowling change would be of Kuldeep Yadav coming in place of Shardul Thakur. Two spinners in Jadeja and Kuldeep can fill the middle overs when the ball gets slightly older. Kuldeep has 56 wickets in 13 Tests, including four five-fers. He will add experience to the fairly young team. He was also recently seen batting in the nets.

On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna will keep their spots in the bowling lineup.

India’s Likely Playing XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

