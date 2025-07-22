India Playing XI For ENG vs IND 4th Test — Multiple Changes In The Offing As Shubman Gill And Co Aim To Level Series

India are currently 1-2 behind England in the Test series.

Shubman Gill-led Team India will look to get back to winning ways when the fourth Test against England gets underway at Manchester’s Old Trafford from Wednesday (July 23). And crucial to this will be getting the India playing XI spot on for this all-important fixture.

The visitors suffered a 22-run defeat in the third Test at Lord’s, thereby conceding a 1-2 lead in the five-match Test series. The fourth Test in Manchester is a must-win clash for India, as a loss or a draw would see their hopes of a Test series win on English soil fade away. India haven’t won a Test series in England since 2007.

In the third Test at Lord’s, both England and India posted 387 in the first innings. In the second innings, Washington Sundar took four wickets as England were all out for 192, meaning India needed 193 runs to win. However, India were all out for 170 in their run chase, with Ravindra Jadeja (61*) fighting a lone battle in the end.

India could make multiple changes for the fourth Test as they look to level the series and take it to a decider in the fifth Test. Let’s take a look at possible changes that India could make:

No changes to openers but No.3 spot still uncertain

Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are all but set to continue as India’s openers for the Manchester Test. KL Rahul, in fact, is coming on the back of a century in the first innings of the third Test, although that eventually went in vain.

The Karnataka cricketer was India’s second best batter in the second innings, having scored 39 runs from 58 balls. Jaiswal will be looking to get back to form after having endured scores of 13 and 0 at Lord’s.

However, Karun Nair’s spot in the India playing XI now seems to be under danger. In the first innings of the Lord’s Test, Karun had got off to a promising start but was out for 40 after being caught by Joe Root at first slip. In the second innings, he could only manage 14 runs.

With Karun Nair being inconsistent, Sai Sudharsan could earn a recall to the playing XI having last played the first Test at Headingley. Sai Sudharsan could once again slot in at the No.3 slot.

Will Rishabh Pant play 4th Test vs England?

Rishabh Pant’s role in the fourth Test against England is uncertain following a finger injury he sustained while keeping the wickets at Lord’s. Dhruv Jurel kept the wickets for the remainder of the Test match.

While some early reports stated that Rishabh Pant could play as a specialist batter whereas Dhruv Jurel plays as a specialist wicketkeeper, Pant was spotted keeping in training a day before the Test. If in the rare case that Rishabh Pant is not fit enough to play the fourth Test at all, then the Rajasthan Royals cricketer could replace Rishabh Pant in the playing XI altogether.

Who will replace Nitish Kumar Reddy in India Playing XI?

India’s middle-order looks a little unsettled not just because of Rishabh Pant’s injury, but also because of the fact that all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the series due to an injury.

India could look at Shardul Thakur for the fourth Test as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy. Shardul has only played one Test this series, which was the series-opener in Leeds. He, however, ended up scoring just five runs and taking two wickets before being dropped for the next two Tests.

Another possibility is that India could play Kuldeep Yadav in Manchester, according to a report in The Indian Express. Kuldeep Yadav could replace Nitish Kumar Reddy and this could mean that India play three spinners, along with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

India’s bowling attack crisis

India have suffered a fresh blow as far as their bowling attack is concerned. Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh have suffered injuries and will miss the fourth Test. As a result, uncapped pacer Anshul Kamboj has been added to the squad.

Akash Deep’s injury could also force the Indian team management to play Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth Test. This will mean that Jasprit Bumrah will lead a pace attack consisting of himself, Mohammed Siraj and debutant Anshul Kamboj. And of course, India will have the option of Shardul Thakur as the fourth seamer should the team management decide to play him in Manchester.

Likely India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 4th Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (Captain), Dhruv Jurel/Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

