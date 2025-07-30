News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
india playing xi eng vs ind 5th test jasprit bumrah rishabh pant shardul thakur kuldeep yadav
indian-cricket-team

India Playing XI For Oval Test: 4 Changes Expected As India Aim To Level Test Series

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 30, 2025
3 min read

There will be few necessary changes for The Oval Test if the visitors are to level the series

india playing xi eng vs ind 5th test jasprit bumrah rishabh pant shardul thakur kuldeep yadav

India were down in the dumps halfway through the fourth Test at Old Trafford as England batters piled on runs on a placid pitch making Shubman Gill the first Indian captain in 11 years to have conceded a 600-plus total in a Test innings.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, their lead pacers, were also nursing niggles while debutant Anshul Kamboj was unable to generate pace whatsoever. What happened next was Test cricket’s drama at its best. Thanks to three massive hundreds from Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar while dissing Ben Stokes’ demand to shake hands for a draw, India will have great confidence to carry into the fifth and final Test. 

Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Twickenham TWI

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Twickenham TWI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

Twickenham TWI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Banstead BAN

Twickenham TWI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Twickenham TWI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Banstead BAN

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Spencer SPE

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Banstead BAN

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

91 Yards Club 91YC

155/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Guwahati Giants GUG

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – London
India tour of England, Test, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England ENG

India IND

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Toss – test – Bulawayo
New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

66/1

Amo Sharks ASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Boost Defenders BDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham
Women’s One Day Cup, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

India Champions IAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
South Africa Champions SAC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings

However, they still have two major absences and two more changes that might be necessary into the must-win contest at the Oval.

Rishabh Pant Out, Dhruv Jurel In

It is an obvious choice going into the final Test as Jurel had kept wickets in both the third and fourth Tests when Pant suffered a finger injury at Lord’s and then suffered a fracture while batting in the first innings at Old Trafford. Pant’s absence in the batting order is a big blow for India as they will miss their disruptor-in-chief and the third highest run-scorer of the series. Besides his mercurial keeping skills, Jurel has made his case to be in the playing XI as a pure batter with three consecutive fifties in the practice games with India A.

Jasprit Bumrah Out, Akash Deep In

It was expected that Bumrah would not be playing either the fourth or the fifth Test. With the series on the line, he played in Manchester. Even though he wasn’t the most effective in those conditions, Bumrah still bowled a back-breaking 33 overs in the first innings which is enough for the Indian medical team to rest him.

ALSO READ:

Very much like in the second Test at Edgbaston, India will most likely bring in Akash Deep as Bumrah’s replacement. The inclusion of a fit yet ineffective Prasidh Krishna looks unlikely as opposed to an effective fast bowler like Deep who sat out of the fourth Test due to a niggle.

Anshul Kamboj Out, Arshdeep Singh In?

Arshdeep Singh has waited quite a while to make his Test debut and the Oval Test might be the best time to hand the left-arm pacer his Test cap. Arshdeep also has the experience of playing in the County Championship with Kent and has the ability to hit the deck hard, which will be essential on an expected flat track at The Oval. Kamboj was brought in for accuracy over pace for the fourth Test, but the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) man wasn’t upto the task. It won’t be a wild swing if India drop Kamboj for an experienced head like Arshdeep.

Shardul Thakur Out, Kuldeep Yadav In?

If there was one player who didn’t have a single noteworthy contribution, it’s Shardul Thakur. An excellent red-ball season in domestic cricket revived his international career, but his contributions in England haven’t been impressive. Just 37 overs in three innings as the team’s fourth pacer shows that he was mostly there to add batting depth to the team. Gambhir and Gill’s preference for more batters in the team is evident, but on a flat deck like The Oval, playing three spinners, two of which are all-rounders, might be a bright idea.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Anshul Kamboj
ENG vs IND
India
Jasprit Bumrah
Kuldeep Yadav
RIshabh Pant
Shardul Thakur
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

ENG vs IND Tests

EXCLUSIVE: Former India Wicketkeeper Questions Omission Of Domestic Giant, Kuldeep Yadav During ENG vs IND Test Series

The former wicket-keeper dissected India’s performance in the recently passed fourth Test in Manchester.
3:14 pm
Ashish Satyam
Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of ENG vs IND 5th Test After BCCI Medical Team Decides To Rest Him

Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of ENG vs IND 5th Test After BCCI Medical Team Decides To Rest Him

12:20 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Brendon McCullum Was Allowed, Gautam Gambhir Disallowed - What Transpired At The Oval Between The Groundsman And India Head Coach

Brendon McCullum Was Allowed, Gautam Gambhir Disallowed – What Transpired At The Oval Between The Groundsman And India Head Coach

England will take on India in the fifth Test in London on July 31.
11:25 am
Amogh Bodas
Rishabh Pant ENG vs IND Anderson Tendulkar Trophy

Should Rishabh Pant Discard The Gloves And Become The Best Test Batter In The World?

Rishabh Pant is India's second leading run-getter of the ongoing series.
9:14 pm
Aditya Ighe
'You Saw What He Is Like' - Oval Pitch Curator Slams Gautam Gambhir After Mid-Pitch Face-Off In Training

‘You Saw What He Is Like’ – Oval Pitch Curator Slams Gautam Gambhir After Mid-Pitch Face-Off In Training

The series is currently poised at 2-1 in favour of England.
6:57 pm
Amogh Bodas
This time, Bazball has its real competitor, and India have found the best way to break the whole thing created by England.

Bazball Meets Its Breaking Point Against India

This time, Bazball has its real competitor.
5:14 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.