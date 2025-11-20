India Set To Host Sri Lanka for T20I Series in December Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

After winning their maiden ICC title, lifting the Women’s World Cup 2025 title, the Indian Women’s team is set to return to action with a five-match home T20I series against Sri Lanka. The bilateral short-format series is expected to start from December 21 and will be played till December 30, Revsportz confirmed. It is also understood that a couple of venues have reportedly been shortlisted for the games — two matches will be hosted in Vizag, while the other three fixtures will be slated to be played in Trivandrum.

Notably, the series will act as a dress rehearsal for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side as they set their sights on the T20 World Cup 2026 next year after their recent ODI World Cup success. The Women’s T20 WC is scheduled to begin from June 12 in England and India will hope to better their result from last time in the 2024 edition of the tournament, where they faced a group stage exit.

Bangladesh’s tour of India stands cancelled

India were initially supposed to host Bangladesh for three ODIs and three T20Is in December but it was postponed without any official reason. However, it can be presumed that the political relationship between the nations played a factor. Earlier this year in August, the India men’s side were also supposed to tour Bangladesh for a white-ball series but that too has been postponed to September next year.

Nevertheless, for the India Women cricketers, the Bangladesh series was the only international cricket on the calendar before the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026) next year in early January.

The series was a part of the ICC’s future tours programme, with the ODIs kicking off the new cycle of the Women’s ODI Championship for both sides.

Now with the Bangladesh series cancelled, India will lock horns with the Islanders, which will led by dynamic opener Chamari Athapaththu.

