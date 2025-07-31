India Spinner Continues Fight For Test Spot With 13th First-Class Five-Wicket Haul

Spinner Sai Kishore has staked his claim for a spot in the Indian Test side after taking a stellar fifer playing for Surrey against Durham in the ongoing County Championship. In the process, the 28-year-old claimed his 13th career first-class five-wicket haul. Notably, Kishore had joined Surrey for a two-game stint to hone his red-ball game and gain the attention of selectors.

The left-arm spinner’s heroics came during Durham’s second innings, finishing with a spell of 5/72, after having already taken two wickets in the first innings. In Surrey’s previous game against Yorkshire, Sai impressed by taking four scalps, two in each innings. So far, in his two games, Sai Kishore has snared 11 wickets at an average of 24.54.

Sai Kishore numbers in first-class

Apart from his exploits in white-ball, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder has been exceptional in red-ball cricket too. He has picked up 196 wickets in 47 first-class games at an average of 23.91 and an economy rate of 2.77. The left-arm spinner finished as the highest wicket-taker in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season with 53 scalps in just nine games at an average of 18.52. Last Ranji season too, Sai looked in good form, picking up 24 wickets in five games, averaging 16.79.

While he is yet to earn his Test whites, Sai has played three T20Is for India during the 2023 Asian Games where India won the gold medal.

However, Kishore has since slipped down the pecking order in red-ball cricket for the national side, with the likes of Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey getting an India A call-up for the England tour.

Sai Kishore says he is ready to play Tests

Last year in August, the Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner has expressed his readiness to play Test for India.

“I feel I am one of the best spinners in the country. Put me in a Test match, I am ready. So, I am not worried too much,” he said.

With the retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin from the format, there is a vacancy for a spinner in the Test side. Although Washington Sundar has filled the void rather impeccably, India will need options especially in subcontinent conditions and Kishore will be hoping to find a break soon after impressing in the English county.

