News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
India Spinner Sai Kishore Continues Fight For Test Spot With 13th First-Class Five-Wicket Haul
indian-cricket-team

India Spinner Continues Fight For Test Spot With 13th First-Class Five-Wicket Haul

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 31, 2025
2 min read
India Spinner Sai Kishore Continues Fight For Test Spot With 13th First-Class Five-Wicket Haul

Spinner Sai Kishore has staked his claim for a spot in the Indian Test side after taking a stellar fifer playing for Surrey against Durham in the ongoing County Championship. In the process, the 28-year-old claimed his 13th career first-class five-wicket haul. Notably, Kishore had joined Surrey for a two-game stint to hone his red-ball game and gain the attention of selectors.

Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Banstead BAN

159/2

Twickenham TWI

152/7

Banstead beat Twickenham by 7 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Weybridge WEY

93/1

Twickenham TWI

153/6

Weybridge beat Twickenham by 20 runs (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Banstead BAN

Spencer SPE

52/5

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Spencer SPE

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Banstead BAN

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
London County Cricket LCC

Wimbledon WIM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Guildford GUI

Wimbledon WIM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
London County Cricket LCC

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Guildford GUI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
London County Cricket LCC

Guildford GUI

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

165/8

City Cricket Club CCC

179/7

City Cricket Club beat Navarang Club by 14 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Guwahati Giants GUG

184/9

91 Yards Club 91YC

141/10

Guwahati Giants beat 91 Yards Club by 43 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Guwahati Giants GUG

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – London
India tour of England, Test, 2025
England ENG

India IND

37/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kuwait Swedish KUMS

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Selangor SEL

Johor JOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Kelantan KELN

Melaka MEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Perak PRK

Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Sarawak SRAK

Penang PENG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Pirates PRS

Comets CMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Marlins MAR

Rockets ROC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

NPL Bears NPB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Eavion Eagles EAE

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Amo Sharks ASS

124/2

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

121/10

Amo Sharks beat Mis Ainak Knights by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Pakistan Champions PNC

India Champions IAC

Match has been called off

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
South Africa Champions SAC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings

The left-arm spinner’s heroics came during Durham’s second innings, finishing with a spell of 5/72, after having already taken two wickets in the first innings. In Surrey’s previous game against Yorkshire, Sai impressed by taking four scalps, two in each innings. So far, in his two games, Sai Kishore has snared 11 wickets at an average of 24.54.

Sai Kishore numbers in first-class

Apart from his exploits in white-ball, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder has been exceptional in red-ball cricket too. He has picked up 196 wickets in 47 first-class games at an average of 23.91 and an economy rate of 2.77. The left-arm spinner finished as the highest wicket-taker in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season with 53 scalps in just nine games at an average of 18.52. Last Ranji season too, Sai looked in good form, picking up 24 wickets in five games, averaging 16.79.

While he is yet to earn his Test whites, Sai has played three T20Is for India during the 2023 Asian Games where India won the gold medal.

However, Kishore has since slipped down the pecking order in red-ball cricket for the national side, with the likes of Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey getting an India A call-up for the England tour.

ALSO READ:

Sai Kishore says he is ready to play Tests

Last year in August, the Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner has expressed his readiness to play Test for India.

“I feel I am one of the best spinners in the country. Put me in a Test match, I am ready. So, I am not worried too much,” he said.

With the retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin from the format, there is a vacancy for a spinner in the Test side. Although Washington Sundar has filled the void rather impeccably, India will need options especially in subcontinent conditions and Kishore will be hoping to find a break soon after impressing in the English county.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

County Championship 2025
India
Sai Kishore
Surrey
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

[WATCH] Shubman Gill Commits Blunder With a Costly Run-Out on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 5th Test

[WATCH] Shubman Gill Commits Blunder With a Costly Run-Out on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 5th Test

Shubman Gill was dismissed for just 21 runs .
8:25 pm
Vishnu PN
eng vs ind 5th test oval pitch curator lee fortis sunil gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar Takes Cheeky Dig At Oval Curator As He Explains The Green Top For ENG vs IND 5th Test

Indian batters looked comfortable in the first session at the Oval
7:48 pm
Samarnath Soory
CSK, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings Pacers Among Future Fast Bowlers Identified By BCCI For Special Camp

CSK, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings Pacers Among Future Fast Bowlers Identified By BCCI For Special Camp

6:02 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Kuldeep Singh ENG vs IND 5th Test The Oval

Why Is Kuldeep Yadav Not In India Playing XI For ENG vs IND 5th Test At The Oval?

4:54 pm
Disha Asrani
Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not in India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 5th Test

Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not in India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 5th Test?

Jasprit Bumrah has taken 14 wickets from three matches in the series.
3:50 pm
Vishnu PN

Why Have India Picked Karun Nair for ENG vs IND 5th Test at the Oval?

He played the initial three games at Headingley, Edgbaston, and Lord’s before warming the bench in the last match.
4:35 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.