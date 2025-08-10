India Star Reflects on Performance After Modest Display Against England in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

News
indian-cricket-team

Sagar Paul
Last updated: August 10, 2025
3 min read

In the series against England, he finished with 205 runs in four matches at an average of 25.62.

Karun Nair recently spoke about his performance in the Test series against England, which was his first series for the national team in eight years. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Karun opened up about the highs and lows of the tour and his mindset moving forward.

Karun Nair Domestic Performance and International Comeback

Karun Nair had previously moved his domestic career from Karnataka to Vidarbha and went on to have a remarkable 2024–25 season. In the Ranji Trophy, he scored 863 runs at an average of 53.93, registering four centuries and two half-centuries.

He continued his great form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 779 runs in just eight innings at an incredible average of 389.50, with five centuries. These performances helped him earn a place back in the national team for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Karun Nair Faces Tough Anderson-Tendulkar-Trophy Series Despite Early Momentum

The tour started well for Karun Nair as he scored a double century in the first practice match. But in the Test series, he could not make a big impact. In four matches, he managed only one half century and was unable to turn his good starts into big scores. In the series against England, Karun finished with 205 runs in four matches at an average of 25.62.

Karun Nair Reflects on His Disappointing Performance in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Karun admitted that nerves played a part while batting on the challenging Oval pitch. In the first innings of the final Test, he scored 57, his only half century of the tour, but was left disappointed at not being able to build on that start.

The 33-year-old recalled scoring 150 at the same venue in September 2023 while playing county cricket for Northamptonshire against Surrey, an innings that had given him confidence heading into the game.

“I was disappointed at not being able to convert the start at The Oval into a century. But looking back, it was quite important to grind my way on that first day with the team in a tricky position. I’d done well there previously; I’d gotten a 150 for Northants against Surrey. The nerves were there, but I was feeling good. I was hoping to convert, which I couldn’t,” Karun Nair said.

“It was an up-and-down series in that sense, and I did reflect a lot. But it’s also important to let go of what has happened and look forward to what I need to do in the next few months,” he added.

Although Karun Nair had a disappointing series, his 57 in the first innings at The Oval was crucial and played a big role in helping India cross the 200-run mark.

