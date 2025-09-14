News
Ahead of IND vs PAK clash, India Star Shubman Gill Offers Batting Tips to Hong Kong Players During Asia Cup 2025 [WATCH]
indian-cricket-team

India Star Shubman Gill Offers Batting Tips to Hong Kong Players During Asia Cup 2025 [WATCH]

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: September 14, 2025
3 min read

Hong Kong had suffered a 94-run defeat against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2025 opener.

Ahead of IND vs PAK clash, India Star Shubman Gill Offers Batting Tips to Hong Kong Players During Asia Cup 2025 [WATCH]

The defending champions India have started off their ACC Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a dominating victory over the hosts, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Following this, the Men in Blue are all set to take on the arch-rivals Pakistan, at the Dubai International Stadium tonight. Amidst this, a heartwarming video of youngster Shubman Gill having a chat with some of the Hong Kong players has surfaced on the internet.

Watch Shubman Gill to share his advices here:

Notably, Hong Kong had suffered a huge 94-run defeat against Afghanistan in the T20 tournament-opener. They also lost the following match by seven wickets against Bangladesh. With only one group-stage fixture to go against Sri Lanka on September 15, the side is unlikely to make it to the Super Fours to get a chance of facing India.

However, the team’s official social media handle shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), to acknowledge how such multi-national tournaments help in the growth of the associate cricketing nations by providing a platform to learn from the top international sides.

“Team Hong Kong, China interacted with India’s Shubman Gill. Tournaments like the Asia Cup and World Cup create these special moments — helping Associate cricket to grow both on and off the field,” wrote Cricket Hong Kong, China.

ALSO READ:

India to Lock Horns Against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

The two neighbouring nations have stopped playing in the bilateral series since the three-match ODI series in January 2013 due to the rising political tensions. They have only engaged in the major international events such as the World Cups, Asia Cups and Champions Trophy. However, tonight’s clash will mark the two teams’ first face-off since the latest escalated conflict in May 2025.

Notably, it also affected the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which was suspended for a week amidst the heated situation. This also followed the India Legends’ withdrawal to play against the Pakistan Legends in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025.

But following a declaration of the sports ministry of India, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. are set to take on the Men in Green in their second league-stage fixture. Salman Ali Agha and Co. have also started off with a 93-run win over Oman. The winner of this clash would almost seal the top spot of Group A to advance to the Super Fours.

Asia Cup 2025
Hong Kong
IND vs PAK
India
India vs Pakistan
Shubman Gill
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

A sports writer covering cricket leagues and matches from around the world. I'm doing what I love the most — keeping the fans updated about the latest happenings in the cricketing world.

