India T20I Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Reflects On His Asia Cup 2025 Form and Team Culture

The Indian T20I skipper could only gather 72 runs across six innings in the Asia Cup 2025.

The recently concluded Asia Cup was one of the best campaigns India have had in the recent past. The Men in Blue went through the campaign without losing a single game, and clinched the title. Though there was a lot of controversy surrounding their fixtures against Pakistan, the team will take a lot of confidence from their success. However, skipper Suryakumar Yadav did not have the best of forms in seven-match campaign.

The Indian T20I skipper is one of the most destructive batters in the shortest format of the game. His proactive gameplay and range of shots make him a really dangerous batter to bowl to. Suryakumar Yadav has been delivering impeccable results in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the recent past, and is one of the mainstays for the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Having said that, the 35-year-old was nowhere close to his potential in the recently concluded tournament. Suryakumar was able to manage a modest 72 runs in six innings, 47* of which came in the second game against Pakistan. In simple words, the Indian skipper could gather just 25 runs off the remaining five fixtures in the 20-day tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On His Form In the Recent Past

In a recent interview with Journalist Vimal Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav spoke about his dip in form throughout the Asia Cup. The Mumbai Indians batter stressed the importance of acceptance in phases where things aren’t going a player’s way. He further mentioned that for a player, it is extremely important to be honest with oneself.

And hence, one of the primary things which Suryakumar Yadav did was to accept that he was going through a lean patch. But he also voiced that, because the team was doing really well in the campaign, it did not affect him a lot. The 35-year-old also spoke about the team environment, stating that he did not want to derail the progress of the team, just because he was not amongst the runs.

All said and done, the reason for most of his dismissals was his ability to get ahead of himself. The Indian skipper got out to pre-empting shots a few times. Being proactive instead of reactive is what did not help Suryakumar in the tournament. Furthermore, he said that he was batting well in the nets, and his preparation for the games was also top-notch. According to the T20I centurion, having patience in the process is the key for any player.

“I knew that my runs had dried up, and the reason too. But if the preparation is good and I’m batting well in the nets, I know today or tomorrow the runs will come. As long as the team is not getting affected due to my form, it can be dealt with”, said Suryakumar Yadav in the interview.

The Indian Skipper On Tilak Varma

As the Indian wickets collapsed in the Final of the Asia Cup 2025, if there was one person who could take the team home, it was Tilak Varma. And he did! Suryakumar Yadav also spoke about the growth of the young left-handed batter, and the maturity which he showed throughout the innings in the Final. The skipper said that Tilak Varma arrived on the international stage when he scored two tons in South Africa.

He also spoke about how experiences in the IPL help shape a player. The pressure that a player goes through in the IPL is different than a lot of leagues around the world, and it shapes the player. Suryakumar further stated that the players just try and replicate the same mindset when they play for India.

And here’s the catch! Suryakumar Yadav mentioned that the reverse-sweep and switch-hit are two of Tilak’s most favourite shots – ones he cannot play without. But the 22-year-old wonderfully controlled himself and did not attempt a single reverse sweep or switch hit in the Final. These are the moments that tell the spectators a lot about the mindset of a player and his control.

“To inculcate such discipline and maturity into his game at such a young age is really creditable. The way he controlled the situation despite being behind in the game was impressive”, said the Indian skipper on Tilak Varma’s performance in the Final.

