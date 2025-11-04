India U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy Squads Announced; RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan Make The Cut

The India U19 team has recently clinched successive YODI series in England and Australia.

The India U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy 2025-26 is set to commence on November 5. The tournament will feature four teams and will take place in Hyderabad till 11th November, 2025.

RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Vihaan Malhotra Set to Feature in India U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy

Several Team India U19 stars will be seen playing in the Youth List-A tournament. The star-studded list includes all-rounder RS Ambrish, spinner Kanishk Chouhan, wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu, Vedant Trivedi and many more.

All-rounder Vihaan Malhotra will lead Team A, which includes Ambrish and Kundu. Youngster Yudhajit Guha, who came into the limelight during India U19’s tour of England, will also be seen in their squad. Notably, legendary Indian batter and former Indian head coach Rahul Dravid’s son, Anvay Dravid, is also set to feature in the domestic white-ball event. The gloveman will be representing Team C.

The young bunch of players have recently showcased back-to-back stunning performances in the multi-format overseas series in England and Australia. After claiming a commendable 2-3 Youth ODI series win in England, the boys went on to register a series whitewash over the Aussies.

India U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy: Squads

Team A: Vihaan Malhotra (C) (PCA), Abhigyan Kundu (VC & WK) (MCA), Vansh Acharya (SCA), Balaji Rao (WK) (CSCS), Lakshya Raichandani (CAU), Vineeth V.K. (TNCA), Markanday Panchal (UTCA), Satvik Deswal (CAP), V. Yashveer (HYCA), Hemchudeshan J. (TNCA), R.S. Ambrish (TNCA), Honey Pratap Singh (RCA), Vasu Devani (GCA), Yudhajit Guha (CAB), Ishan Sood (PCA).

Team B: Vedant Trivedi (C) (GCA), Harvansh Singh (VC & WK) (SCA), Wafi Kachchhi (HYCA), Sagar Virk (PCA), Sayan Paul (CAB), Vedant Singh Chauhan (PCA), Pranav Pant (DDCA), Ehit Salaria (WK) (UTCA), B.K. Kishore (TNCA), Anmoljeet Singh (PCA), Naman Pushpak (MCA), D Deepesh (TNCA), Mohammed Malik (HYCA), Mahamad Yaseen Saudagar (MCA), Vaibhav Sharma (KSCA).

Team C: Aaron George (C) (HYCA), Aaryan Yadav (VC) (PCA), Ankit Chatterjee (CAB), Manikanth Shivanand (KSCA), Rahul Kumar (PCA), Yash Kasvankar (Goa CA), Anvay Dravid (WK) (KSCA), Yuvraj Gohil (WK) (SCA), Khilan A. Patel (GCA), Kanishk Chouhan (HCA), Aayush Shukla (MPCA), Henil Patel (GCA), Laxman Pruthi (DDCA), Rohit Kumar Das (CAB), Mohit Ulva (SCA).

Team D: Chandrahas Dash (C) (CAB), Maulyarajsinh Chavda (VC) (GCA), Shanthanu Singh (UPCA), Arnav Bugga (DDCA), Abhinav Kannan (TNCA), Kushagra Ojha (RCA), Aryan Sakpal (WK) (MCA), A. Rapole (WK) (HYCA), Vikalp Tiwari (CSCS), Mohamed Enaan (KCA), Aayan Akram (UPCA), Udhav Mohan (DDCA), Ashutosh Mahida (BCA), M. Toshith Yadav (Andhra CA), Solib Tariq (JKCA).

ALSO READ:

India U19 One-Day Challenger Trophy: Schedule

DATE MATCH VENUE November 5 Team A vs Team B NFC Ground, Hyderabad November 5 Team C vs Team D Gymkhana Ground, Hyderabad November 7 Team B vs Team C NFC Ground, Hyderabad November 7 Team A vs Team D Gymkhana Ground, Hyderabad November 9 Team A vs Team C NFC Ground, Hyderabad November 9 Team B vs Team D Gymkhana Ground, Hyderabad November 11 TBD vs TBD (3rd Place Decider) Gymkhana Ground, Hyderabad November 11 TBD vs TBD (Final) NFC Ground, Hyderabad

All the fixtures will begin at 9:00 AM IST.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.