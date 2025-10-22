Virat Kohli Record in Adelaide — India Legend’s Happy Hunting Ground in International Cricket

India will face Australia for the 2nd ODI in Adelaide.

After a disappointing start to the AUS vs IND series, India fans will be hoping for the Men in Blue to level the series in the 2nd ODI in Australia on October 23. Another major talking point will be Virat Kohli’s record in Adelaide, a venue that has long been a happy hunting ground for the legendary batter.

Following a seven-month wait to see the modern-day great back in international action, fans were left heartbroken when the 36-year-old registered an eight-ball duck during the first ODI in Perth. In a rain-marred contest, the former India captain once again fell edging an outside-off delivery — but with Virat Kohli’s record in Adelaide among the best for Indian batters, supporters will hope for a strong comeback in familiar territory.

Virat Kohli Record in Adelaide

Virat Kohli record in Adelaide stands among the finest by any visiting batter. The Indian superstar has amassed 527 runs in five Test matches at the venue, including three centuries and one fifty, averaging an impressive 52.70. This remarkable tally places him as the fourth-highest overseas run-scorer at the Adelaide Oval, trailing only Brian Lara, Vivian Richards, and Jack Hobbs.

Notably, Kohli became the first overseas batter since 1961 to score a hundred in both innings of a Test in Australia, smashing 115 and 141 in Adelaide during his first match as India’s Test captain in December 2014. However, his most recent red-ball outing at the venue was less memorable — after scoring an unbeaten century in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024–25 series opener, he managed only 18 runs in the following game.

The Virat Kohli record in Adelaide for the ODI format is equally impressive. In four One-Day Internationals, he has piled up 244 runs at an average of 61, including two centuries. In T20Is too, Kohli enjoys a stellar record at the Adelaide Oval — he is the second-highest run-getter at the venue, behind Australia’s Glenn Maxwell, with 204 runs in three matches, all featuring fifty-plus scores and a highest of 90*.

Check out format-wise Virat Kohli record in Adelaide:

FORMAT MATCHES RUNS HIGHEST SCORE AVERAGE 100s/50s Test 5 527 141 52.70 3/1 ODI 4 244 107 61.00 2/0 T20I 3 204 90* 204.00 0/3

Apart from these magnificent numbers, one of the most iconic moments in Virat Kohli’s record in Adelaide came during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 clash against Pakistan at the same venue. The Men in Green had reduced India to 45/4 at the halfway mark, with Kohli (12 off 21) and Hardik Pandya (7 off 11) struggling to find momentum. However, the chase master produced one of the greatest T20 innings ever, guiding India to an improbable victory by scoring an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls as India chased down 115 runs in the final 10 overs.

As Australia and India gear up for the 2nd ODI, fans will be hoping for another spectacular Virat Kohli record in Adelaide, a ground where he has created some of the most unforgettable moments of his career.

