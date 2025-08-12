India Youngster Beats South Africa, England Stars To Win Fourth ICC Player of the Month Award

He was the highest run-getter in the Test series against England.

India Test captain Shubman Gill clinched the ICC Player of the Month award for July following an excellent series against England in England. He got the better of England skipper Ben Stokes and South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder to clinch the award.

Stokes had a terrific series against India, picking up 17 wickets and scoring a century in the Old Trafford Test. Mulder, on the other hand, came close to beating Brian Lara’s 400 before keeping that record intact during a Test against Zimbabwe. Mulder remained unbeaten on 367 in the first innings as South Africa declared their first innings with a total of 626/5.

Shubman Gill wins ICC Player of the Month award

This is the fourth time that Gill has won the men’s ICC Player of the Month award, and such a feat hasn’t been achieved before. The 25-year-old finished as the highest run-scorer in the five-match Test series against England.

All matches (47) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 BVB 191/4 AMR 152/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS – SVL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR – TBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS – BVB – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW 58/5 CDK 161/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – EDR – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW 71/8 ZAS 129/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS 134/7 SOS 91/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW 100/6 RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 RJM – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – RJM – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – LAN 136/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Kibworth England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC 142/4 CCC 138/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC 123/10 NAJC 124/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Cork Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 LLG – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 NK – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – KZK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 JJ – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 NCMI – BCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR 101/1 JOR 100/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK 106/5 SEL 101/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT 216/4 SML 4/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – SML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLBL – SLGY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings

He aggregated 754 runs from 10 innings at an average of 75.40, and registered four centuries. This included a double century in the first innings of the second Test at Edgbaston, which India won by 336 runs.

Shubman Gill’s record-breaking Test series vs England

The Punjab batter broke multiple records during the Test series against England. With 754 runs, Gill achieved the second-most runs by an Indian batter in a Test series, behind the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar had aggregated 774 runs in an away Test series against West Indies in 1971. He also broke Gavaskar’s record for most runs by an India captain in a Test series.

The former Mumbai cricketer had scored 732 runs in a series against West Indies in 1978-79. Only Don Bradman, the legendary Australian, has scored more runs than Gill in a series, scoring 810 runs against England during the 1936-37 Ashes series.

ALSO READ:

He also broke a notable record of Virat Kohli. Gill became the first Indian batter to score 700 runs in a Test series played in any of the SENA countries. Virat Kohli had scored 692 runs against Australia when India toured the country in 2014-15.

This was Shubman Gill’s first series as the new captain of the Indian Test team. Gill was named India Test captain following the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The five-match Test series between England and India ended 2-2. England won the first and third Tests, whereas India won the second and fifth Tests. The fourth Test ended in a draw.