India Youngster Beats South Africa, England Stars To Win Fourth ICC Player of the Month Award

He was the highest run-getter in the Test series against England.
India Test captain Shubman Gill clinched the ICC Player of the Month award for July following an excellent series against England in England. He got the better of England skipper Ben Stokes and South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder to clinch the award.
Stokes had a terrific series against India, picking up 17 wickets and scoring a century in the Old Trafford Test. Mulder, on the other hand, came close to beating Brian Lara’s 400 before keeping that record intact during a Test against Zimbabwe. Mulder remained unbeaten on 367 in the first innings as South Africa declared their first innings with a total of 626/5.
This is the fourth time that Gill has won the men’s ICC Player of the Month award, and such a feat hasn’t been achieved before. The 25-year-old finished as the highest run-scorer in the five-match Test series against England.
–
–
191/4
152/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
58/5
161/8
–
–
71/8
129/5
Zagreb Sokol beat Zagreb Warriors by 58 runs
134/7
91/4
Zagreb Sokol beat Sir Oliver Split by 43 runs
100/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
136/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
142/4
138/5
Gauhati Town Club beat City Cricket Club by 6 wickets
123/10
124/5
Nabajyoti Club beat Bud Cricket Club by 5 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
101/1
100/10
Kuala Lumpur beat Johor by 9 wickets
106/5
101/10
Perak beat Selangor by 5 wickets
216/4
4/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
He aggregated 754 runs from 10 innings at an average of 75.40, and registered four centuries. This included a double century in the first innings of the second Test at Edgbaston, which India won by 336 runs.
The Punjab batter broke multiple records during the Test series against England. With 754 runs, Gill achieved the second-most runs by an Indian batter in a Test series, behind the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.
Gavaskar had aggregated 774 runs in an away Test series against West Indies in 1971. He also broke Gavaskar’s record for most runs by an India captain in a Test series.
The former Mumbai cricketer had scored 732 runs in a series against West Indies in 1978-79. Only Don Bradman, the legendary Australian, has scored more runs than Gill in a series, scoring 810 runs against England during the 1936-37 Ashes series.
ALSO READ:
He also broke a notable record of Virat Kohli. Gill became the first Indian batter to score 700 runs in a Test series played in any of the SENA countries. Virat Kohli had scored 692 runs against Australia when India toured the country in 2014-15.
This was Shubman Gill’s first series as the new captain of the Indian Test team. Gill was named India Test captain following the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The five-match Test series between England and India ended 2-2. England won the first and third Tests, whereas India won the second and fifth Tests. The fourth Test ended in a draw.