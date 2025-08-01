India’s Assistant Coach Defends Jasprit Bumrah After He Was Ruled Out From Fifth Test Against England

According to him, the team management is carefully supervising his fitness.
A lot of people have been castigating Jasprit Bumrah for not taking part in the ongoing fifth and final Test against England at the Oval. The 31-year-old pacer was ruled out for the final match as he completed his three matches. Shutting down all the critics, India’s assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate gave a clarification on the same.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
140/8
139/6
Bud Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 2 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
169/4
168/5
Selangor beat Johor by 6 wickets
104/9
150/6
Melaka beat Kelantan by 46 runs
179/5
–
75/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Abandoned
–
–
–
–
–
–
2/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
164/7
178/6
Pakistan beat West Indies by 14 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Citing the fact that the Oval has a grassy and swinging pitch, many people wanted Bumrah to play the fifth Test match. Ryan Ten Doeschate defended the Indian pacer, saying that he is not the one who chooses which matches he would play.
According to him, the team management is carefully supervising his fitness.
Ahead of the five-match Test series, the Indian team management made it clear that Jasprit Bumrah will only take part in the three matches.
“I don’t think picking and choosing is a fair comment to Bumrah. He did say he was going to play 3 games. He left it up to us which 3 he played. We’ve tried to manage the situation. It’s not ideal. I think it’s quite a complex issue around Bumrah. We obviously want to wheel him out, but we also want to respect where his body is at. On the basis of that, we just felt that it wasn’t worth including him in the squad,” Ten Doeschate said.
ALSO READ:
As of now, the 31-year-old speedster has bowled a total of 119.4 overs in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, where he picked up 14 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls. However, while taking part in the fourth Test match in Manchester, he did not look at his best, scalping only two wickets in 35 overs.
In the ongoing fifth and final Test match, the Karnataka-based pacer Prasidh Krishna replaced Bumrah in the playing XI, while Akash Deep chipped in for Anshul Kamboj. Talking about the Oval Test match, the Indian team had a tough outing as they finished Day 1 on 204/6. Karun Nair finally ended his willow drought, staying unbeaten on 52.
The likes of KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill failed to make an impact with the bat. Nair, alongside Washington Sundar, will look to go big when they step out to bat on the second day of play at the Oval against the formidable English side. The likes of Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue scalped two wickets each for England.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.