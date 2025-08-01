India’s Assistant Coach Defends Jasprit Bumrah After He Was Ruled Out From Fifth Test Against England

According to him, the team management is carefully supervising his fitness.

A lot of people have been castigating Jasprit Bumrah for not taking part in the ongoing fifth and final Test against England at the Oval. The 31-year-old pacer was ruled out for the final match as he completed his three matches. Shutting down all the critics, India’s assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate gave a clarification on the same.

All matches (44) Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 Namibia T20, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC – WIM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – WIM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – GUI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC – GUI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – GCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 RUCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – PIR – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC 140/8 NAJC 139/6 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GUG – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – GTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Gibraltar Women tour Estonia 2025 EST-W – GIB-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Gibraltar Women tour Estonia 2025 EST-W – GIB-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KUMS – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KGC – JJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL 169/4 JOR 168/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KELN 104/9 MEL 150/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK 179/5 KLPR – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SRAK 75/3 PENG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PHG – SEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR – KELN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PUT – PRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – SRAK – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 PRS – CMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 MAR – ROC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 RAY – MAG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 CHG – WOL – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ 2/0 NPB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 EAE – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – EAE – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI 164/7 PAK 178/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 ESN – SWT – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – SAC – Fixtures Standings

Citing the fact that the Oval has a grassy and swinging pitch, many people wanted Bumrah to play the fifth Test match. Ryan Ten Doeschate defended the Indian pacer, saying that he is not the one who chooses which matches he would play.

According to him, the team management is carefully supervising his fitness.

Ryan Ten Doeschate Backs Jasprit Bumrah

Ahead of the five-match Test series, the Indian team management made it clear that Jasprit Bumrah will only take part in the three matches.

“I don’t think picking and choosing is a fair comment to Bumrah. He did say he was going to play 3 games. He left it up to us which 3 he played. We’ve tried to manage the situation. It’s not ideal. I think it’s quite a complex issue around Bumrah. We obviously want to wheel him out, but we also want to respect where his body is at. On the basis of that, we just felt that it wasn’t worth including him in the squad,” Ten Doeschate said.

ALSO READ:

As of now, the 31-year-old speedster has bowled a total of 119.4 overs in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, where he picked up 14 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls. However, while taking part in the fourth Test match in Manchester, he did not look at his best, scalping only two wickets in 35 overs.

In the ongoing fifth and final Test match, the Karnataka-based pacer Prasidh Krishna replaced Bumrah in the playing XI, while Akash Deep chipped in for Anshul Kamboj. Talking about the Oval Test match, the Indian team had a tough outing as they finished Day 1 on 204/6. Karun Nair finally ended his willow drought, staying unbeaten on 52.

The likes of KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill failed to make an impact with the bat. Nair, alongside Washington Sundar, will look to go big when they step out to bat on the second day of play at the Oval against the formidable English side. The likes of Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue scalped two wickets each for England.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.