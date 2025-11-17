‘Insecurity Aa Gyi Hai’ – Former India Star Lashes Out at Gautam Gambhir for Constant Tweaking in Playing XI

India’s recent loss to South Africa in the IND vs SA 1st Test raised multiple questions on the Indian management and their tactics. Head coach Gautam Gambhir came in the firing line for his team selection, where he dropped Sai Sudharsan to slot all-rounder Washington Sundar at No.3.

This constant tweaking in playing XI has been a pattern of the current management, as was also visible from Sanju Samson’s constant change in batting position during the Asia Cup 2025.

The repercussions of these decisions have now irked former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who lashed out at the Indian coach for not backing players properly. Kaif also highlighted that a sense of insecurity is also growing amongst players, which is taking a toll on their performances too.

Echoing on the same lines, Kaif said in a video on his YouTube channel, “Players ko apne pe belief kam ho gaya hai, thoda insecurity bhi aa gyi hai (Players are not believing in themselves, there is insecurity as well). When there is insecurity and you come to play at turning tracks, you won’t be able to do well.”

Mohammad Kaif highlights negligence from Gautam Gambhir

Furthermore, Kaif pointed out the case of Sarfaraz Khan, who made his debut last year and featured in only six games before being overlooked by Gambhir. His last appearance came during the home Test series of New Zealand in 2024 and has since missed the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Anderson Tendulkar Trophy and the ongoing home Test season.

Kaif feels these recent decisions have also put in a sense of fear amongst the players.

He added, “Whichever players are playing, they don’t have a feeling that someone is standing for them. Koi backing nahi hai, sab darr ke khel rahe hain. (There is no backing; everyone is playing with fear.) Sab dar ke khel rahe hain, koi khul ke nahi khel raha (Everyone is playing in fear, nobody is playing with freedom).”

Not just Sarfaraz, India’s leading speedster Arshdeep Singh was touted for a debut on the England tour in July but didn’t get a chance. India also kept out a genuine wicket-taking matchwinner in Kuldeep Yadav during the England series, with all-rounders getting the preference for increased batting depth.

