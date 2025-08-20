‘Internal Politics?’- Fans Left Surprised After Names of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Go Missing From ICC ODI Rankings

Both of them last played an ODI in March.
In what was a glitch in the matrix, names of India veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have surprisingly gone missing from the official ICC ODI rankings for batters, which was updated on Wednesday (August 20).
This comes just a week after Rohit climbed to second place in the rankings with 756 rating points, whereas Kohli was in fourth place with 736 rating points. Shubman Gill (784 points) leads the updated ICC batting rankings, followed by Pakistan’s Babar Azam in third (739), New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell (720) and Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka (719).
The ICC, however, later rectified the situation and updated the ODI batters’ standings once again. Here’s a look at the updated standings:
Both Rohit and Kohli last played an ODI in March, when India lifted the 2025 Champions Trophy by beating New Zealand. As per the ICC rules, a player’s name gets removed from the ICC rankings list after their retirement from a particular format. And while both Rohit and Kohli have retired from T20Is and Tests, they will continue to play the ODI format.
This, however, comes at a time when the duo’s ODI futures, with their participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup currently a subject of speculation. In 2025, Kohli has played seven ODIs and has scored 275 runs from seven matches at an average of 45.83. Rohit, on the other hand, has scored 302 runs from eight matches this year at an average of 37.75.
Fans were left stunned after the duo’s names had disappeared from the ICC ODI rankings. Here are a few reactions:
In the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli was India’s second highest run-getter with 218 runs from five matches at an average of 54.50.
ALSO READ:
Rohit, on the other hand, finished even below Kohli after he scored just 180 runs from five matches at an average of 36. India’s next ODI assignment is a three-match series against Australia Down Under, in which both Virat and Rohit are likely to feature in. The first ODI will take place in Perth on October 19, and will be followed by the second and third ODIs on October 23 (Adelaide) and Sydney (October 25) respectively.