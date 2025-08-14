Former India Cricketer Makes Shocking Claims Over Rohit Sharma Interview During Border-Gavaskar Trophy

He played 67 Tests in his career before retiring in May 2025.

Cricketer turned commentator Irfan Pathan opened up about the details of an interview by Rohit Sharma. It was with the broadcasters during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 in Sydney. India lost the Australia series 1-3 Down Under.

The then Indian captain decided to opt out of the fifth and final Test of the series after his poor form. According to Irfan, they were coerced into supporting Rohit despite his below-average outing in the red-ball format.

While speaking to Lallantop, the former Indian cricketer praised Rohit’s white-ball numbers but also pointed out his poor red-ball performances. Playing against the likes of Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia last year, Rohit managed to score only 164 runs across eight Test matches.

All matches (52) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECI Norway, 2025 ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – ROR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 BVB – TBW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W 148/7 CAM-W 34/10 Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 SIN-W – CAM-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – ABF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – GAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR – SWE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE – NOR – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS – ZGW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – ZAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SUSS – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – KGC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – KGC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 JJ – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – MAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – RNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR – SLGY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – TRR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – BIP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – TRW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – BIP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS – BANA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 ACOM – HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A – MR-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – PSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – NEP – Fixtures Standings

Irfan Pathan Breaks Silence Over Rohit Sharma Interview

After failing to score runs, Rohit was not added for the series finale in Sydney. It was speculated that he was dropped. But recently, Irfan revealed that he voluntarily opted out of the final Test.

The former Indian pacer spoke about how they behaved politely when Rohit joined them for an interview during the Sydney Test.

“People say that we supported Rohit Sharma more than necessary. Of course, when someone comes to interview on your broadcasting channel, you will not misbehave with them, right? So that was connected and said we were supporting him, but it was we who said that he should keep fighting. But that said, he should not have had a place in the playing XI,” Irfan shared.

During the Australia tour, the 38-year-old batter took part in three matches and batted with a paltry average of 6.20.

“Rohit Sharma is an amazing player in white-ball cricket, but his average in Test cricket that year was six. So, we said that if he was not the captain, he would not have had a place in the team, and this is true,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Rohit Sharma’s Retirement from Tests

Fans and former cricketers were left in splits when Rohit Sharma announced his Test retirement in the middle of the IPL 2025 and ahead of the England Test series. Within a week, batting stalwart Virat Kohli also retired from red-ball cricket.

The Mumbai-based batter bid adieu to the longest format after playing 67 Test matches. The right-hand batter amassed 4,301 runs with an average close to 41 and also notched up 12 tons and 18 half-centuries.

In his absence, Shubman Gill led India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and drew the series 2-2.