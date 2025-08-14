News
Rohit Sharma India Irfan Pathan Border-Gavaskar Trophy BGT 2024-25
indian-cricket-team

Former India Cricketer Makes Shocking Claims Over Rohit Sharma Interview During Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: August 14, 2025
3 min read

He played 67 Tests in his career before retiring in May 2025.

Rohit Sharma India Irfan Pathan Border-Gavaskar Trophy BGT 2024-25

Cricketer turned commentator Irfan Pathan opened up about the details of an interview by Rohit Sharma. It was with the broadcasters during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 in Sydney. India lost the Australia series 1-3 Down Under.

The then Indian captain decided to opt out of the fifth and final Test of the series after his poor form. According to Irfan, they were coerced into supporting Rohit despite his below-average outing in the red-ball format. 

While speaking to Lallantop, the former Indian cricketer praised Rohit’s white-ball numbers but also pointed out his poor red-ball performances. Playing against the likes of Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia last year, Rohit managed to score only 164 runs across eight Test matches. 

Irfan Pathan Breaks Silence Over Rohit Sharma Interview

After failing to score runs, Rohit was not added for the series finale in Sydney. It was speculated that he was dropped. But recently, Irfan revealed that he voluntarily opted out of the final Test. 

The former Indian pacer spoke about how they behaved politely when Rohit joined them for an interview during the Sydney Test.

“People say that we supported Rohit Sharma more than necessary. Of course, when someone comes to interview on your broadcasting channel, you will not misbehave with them, right? So that was connected and said we were supporting him, but it was we who said that he should keep fighting. But that said, he should not have had a place in the playing XI,” Irfan shared.

During the Australia tour, the 38-year-old batter took part in three matches and batted with a paltry average of 6.20. 

“Rohit Sharma is an amazing player in white-ball cricket, but his average in Test cricket that year was six. So, we said that if he was not the captain, he would not have had a place in the team, and this is true,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Rohit Sharma’s Retirement from Tests

Fans and former cricketers were left in splits when Rohit Sharma announced his Test retirement in the middle of the IPL 2025 and ahead of the England Test series. Within a week, batting stalwart Virat Kohli also retired from red-ball cricket.

The Mumbai-based batter bid adieu to the longest format after playing 67 Test matches. The right-hand batter amassed 4,301 runs with an average close to 41 and also notched up 12 tons and 18 half-centuries.

In his absence, Shubman Gill led India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and drew the series 2-2.

BGT 2024-25
Border Gavaskar Trophy
India
Irfan Pathan
Rohit Sharma
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

After England Test Heroics, Key India Pacer Akash Deep Ruled Out of Duleep Trophy 2025 With Injury

After England Test Heroics, Key India Pacer Ruled Out of Duleep Trophy 2025 With Injury

6:36 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
csk-youngster-ayush-mhatre-named-captain-of-mumbai-team-for-2025-buchi-babu-tournament

CSK Youngster Named Captain of Mumbai Team for 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament

He was impressive for CSK in IPL 2025.
August 12, 2025
Vishnu PN
womens-world-cup-2025-matches-could-be-moved-out-of-chinnaswamy-stadium-thiruvananthapuram-being-considered-as-back-up

Women’s World Cup 2025 Matches Could Be Moved Out of Chinnaswamy Stadium, THIS Venue Being Considered as Back-Up

Bengaluru is scheduled to host a few games of the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup.
August 12, 2025
Vishnu PN
Former India Captain Slams Jasprit Bumrah Over Workload Management

‘You Can’t Pick and Choose Your Matches’- Former India Captain Slams Jasprit Bumrah Over Workload Management

Jasprit Bumrah collected 14 wickets from three Tests against England.
August 12, 2025
Vishnu PN
Abhimanyu Easwaran India

Former India Player Makes Big Statement On the Future Of Abhimanyu Easwaran

The Bengal-based batter has played 103 Ranji Trophy games and has 27 hundreds to his name.
August 12, 2025
Ashish Satyam
India Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Praises Pacer Prasidh Krishna After An Impressive Show in ENG vs IND 5th Test

India Youngster Beats South Africa, England Stars To Win Fourth ICC Player of the Month Award

He was the highest run-getter in the Test series against England.
August 12, 2025
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
