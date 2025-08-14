Former India Cricketer Makes Shocking Claims Over Rohit Sharma Interview During Border-Gavaskar Trophy

He played 67 Tests in his career before retiring in May 2025.
Cricketer turned commentator Irfan Pathan opened up about the details of an interview by Rohit Sharma. It was with the broadcasters during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 in Sydney. India lost the Australia series 1-3 Down Under.
The then Indian captain decided to opt out of the fifth and final Test of the series after his poor form. According to Irfan, they were coerced into supporting Rohit despite his below-average outing in the red-ball format.
While speaking to Lallantop, the former Indian cricketer praised Rohit’s white-ball numbers but also pointed out his poor red-ball performances. Playing against the likes of Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia last year, Rohit managed to score only 164 runs across eight Test matches.
After failing to score runs, Rohit was not added for the series finale in Sydney. It was speculated that he was dropped. But recently, Irfan revealed that he voluntarily opted out of the final Test.
The former Indian pacer spoke about how they behaved politely when Rohit joined them for an interview during the Sydney Test.
“People say that we supported Rohit Sharma more than necessary. Of course, when someone comes to interview on your broadcasting channel, you will not misbehave with them, right? So that was connected and said we were supporting him, but it was we who said that he should keep fighting. But that said, he should not have had a place in the playing XI,” Irfan shared.
During the Australia tour, the 38-year-old batter took part in three matches and batted with a paltry average of 6.20.
“Rohit Sharma is an amazing player in white-ball cricket, but his average in Test cricket that year was six. So, we said that if he was not the captain, he would not have had a place in the team, and this is true,” he added.
Fans and former cricketers were left in splits when Rohit Sharma announced his Test retirement in the middle of the IPL 2025 and ahead of the England Test series. Within a week, batting stalwart Virat Kohli also retired from red-ball cricket.
The Mumbai-based batter bid adieu to the longest format after playing 67 Test matches. The right-hand batter amassed 4,301 runs with an average close to 41 and also notched up 12 tons and 18 half-centuries.
In his absence, Shubman Gill led India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and drew the series 2-2.