Jasprit Bumrah Workload Under Scrutiny Again, Former India Player Hails Mohammed Siraj For His Endurance On England Tour

He stated that the workload management policy should be implemented for all players.
The Indian team had a great time in the recently passed five-match Test series against England. They ended up levelling the series by 2-2 despite the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Under the leadership of young Shubman Gill, the Indian team showed terrific intent and courage, with the kipper collecting 754 runs. The likes of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja also surpassed the 500-run mark.
India’s wrecker-in-chief with the ball was Mohammed Siraj, finishing with 23 wickets across the five Test matches. Jasprit Bumrah also bowled well, but he only managed to take part in a total of three Test matches due to his workload management. The veteran pacer scalped 12 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls in the five-match Test series against England.
A lot of former cricketers have been talking about Bumrah’s workload management, citing his unconventional action and injury-prone nature. Former India player Irfan Pathan also spoke about the same and stated that the moment a player enters the field, the focus should be on giving it all.
ALSO READ:
“I believe that technology and recovery should go hand in hand. You should also listen to your body. But once you step onto the field, workload shouldn’t be a consideration anymore. Then it’s just a battle. One team against another. You have to win. It’s a battle, and your only focus should be on winning by any means,” Irfan Pathan told The Lallantop.
The 40-year-old also gave Mohammed Siraj’s example. Pathan stated that the workload management policy should be implemented for all players. The Hyderabad-based player took part in all five Test matches and bowled with sheer pace. On the back of his five-wicket haul, the Indian team managed to win the final Test by six runs at the Oval.
“I’m talking about everyone, not just one player. Everyone. Siraj, on the last day of the last Test, was bowling at 145 km/h. He has a workload too, right? This applies to everyone. But once you step in, you give it your all,” said Pathan.
The Indian team is now gearing up for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which is slated to take place on September 9 at the United Arab Emirates (UAE).