Former India Pacer Opines How India Can Cover For Mohammed Shami’s Absence During England Tests

He has asked India to try out a pacer who is identical to Mohammed Shami.
Cricketer-turned-commentator Irfan Pathan has come up with a suggestion for the Indian team, saying that the management should try Akash Deep if Jasprit Bumrah is rested in the upcoming second Test against England at Birmingham. The former Indian cricketer feels that Akash is identical to Mohammed Shami.
Earlier, the Indian bowling lineup came under scrutiny as apart from Jasprit Bumrah, nobody stood up in the first Test against England. Bumrah’s participation in the second Test is still under the scanner as the team management is introspecting a lot over his fitness. The Indian team lost the first Test match by five wickets despite the centuries from Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul.
It was back during the home Test series against England in 2024, Akash Deep played the red ball cricket for the very first time for India. As of now, he has played seven Test matches, where he has picked up 15 wickets. The Bengal-based bowler has the ability to swing the ball both ways while bowling at a speed of more than 140 kmph.
Both Akash and Mohammed Shami have an identical late movement off the pitch. They are known for their smooth actions and also have the ability to maintain a tight seam position, which gives them an extra edge to swing the ball. Shami, who missed out on the ongoing England tour, has played 64 Test matches, scalping 229 wickets.
“If Bumrah is not there, then who should come into the side in his place? Akash Deep, from what’s been seen in the nets, seems to be getting into his rhythm. I feel that he is the Shami mould type of bowler,” Irfan said on his YouTube channel.
According to Irfan Pathan, Akash’s bowling style can be effective in English conditions compared to the hit-the-deck sort of bowlers like Mohammed Siraj or Prasidh Krishna. He is tall, gets that extra bounce, and as a result, can trouble the English batters.
“His straight seam deliveries can trouble the England batters, especially when it comes to late movement. If you are going aggressive, this could be a problem. We will come to Arshdeep, but I think if Bumrah is not playing, then it should be Akash Deep who should come in his place,” he added.
