zak crawley shubman gill eng vs ind 3rd test
indian-cricket-team

Is IPL Non-participation Reason Behind Heated Exchanges In ENG vs IND 3rd Test?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 13, 2025
3 min read

Both teams have had more than few confrontations at Lord's

zak crawley shubman gill eng vs ind 3rd test

India had equalled England’s first innings total of 387 all out with their first innings reply through KL Rahul’s hundreds and fifties from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. The sun was setting down the horizon and Shubman Gill wanted to sneak in as many overs as possible.

Jasprit Bumrah steamed in for the fourth ball when opener Zak Crawley moved out midway through the run-up. He signalled someone blocking the sightscreen to move away. Indian captain Shubman Gill was not happy. He hurled words at the lanky batter, which meant ‘get on with it.’

Sunil Gavaskar feels IPL reason for verbal battles in ENG vs IND Test series

As Bumrah bowled the fifth ball which stuck on the pitch and then thudded into Crawley’s bottom hand as he stood aside yet again. Bumrah had an incredulous expression on his face as he mocked Crawley with clapping as the Indian fielders in the slips and in the circle joined him. Gill and Crawley then faced off yet again with Gill mockingly signalling to the England dressing room for a substitute.

The entire Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has been rife with spicy confrontations and flowing banters as both teams matched each other in intensity. Mohammed Siraj, who had asked Joe Root for ‘Bazball’ in the first innings, couldn’t care less about a possible demerit point when he celebrated Duckett’s wicket in his face and clash shoulders with the left-hander.

ALSO READ:

Gill, who scored a double century and a hundred in the second Test at Edgbaston, was mocked by Crawley in the slips for having sacrificed a winning chance by batting for the majority of the fourth day. 

Many commentators acknowledged it has been a fiercely-competitive series due to the war of words, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar felt it was England players’ non-participation in the Indian Premier League that has been the cause for animosity between both sets of players.

Ben Stokes and Joe Root missed IPL, says Gavaskar

Gavaskar pointed to the fiery spell delivered by a returning Jofra Archer to dismiss his Rajasthan Royals teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal as well as other verbal battles to make his case.

“That’s my thinking. From this England team, Joe Root did not play, Ben Stokes did not play. Most of these English players don’t play in the Indian Premier League. What has happened with other teams is that a lot of their players are in the IPL. They have mixed with the Indian players, travelled with them. They shared changing room. You see the players of other countries competing in the T20 league, and when they turn up against India in international cricket, there is no fight among the cricketers of both teams,” Gavaskar said on air.

Stokes had suffered a serious injury before the IPL 2025 due to which he was unable to appear for Chennai Super Kings while Root was not picked in the auction.

Besides these two seniors missing out, there were other absentees in the form of Harry Brook, who has been banned for two years after he pulled out of the tournament for personal reasons after being bought by Delhi Capitals in the auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
England
India
Shubman Gill
Zak Crawley
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

[WATCH] Washington Sundar Repays Gautam Gambhir's Faith, Castles Joe Root and Jamie Smith With Peach Deliveries

[WATCH] Washington Sundar Repays Gautam Gambhir's Faith, Castles Joe Root and Jamie Smith With Peach Deliveries

8:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

8:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
'They Can Do Bazball Against Bangladesh...' - Former India Wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer Takes A Brutal Dig at England During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

‘They Can Do Bazball Against Bangladesh…’ –  Former India Wicket-keeper Takes A Brutal Dig at England During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

England have lost four wickets early on Day 4.
7:02 pm
Sreejita Sen
kl rahul eng vs ind 3rd test second lords hundred rishabh pant partnership

‘Been a Dream’ – KL Rahul Hopes He Could Bat Like THIS Player After Scoring Hundred At Lord’s In ENG vs IND 3rd Test

KL Rahul scored his second hundred at the Lord's
5:42 pm
Samarnath Soory
Mohammed Siraj Celebrating in Ben Duckett Wicket ENG vs IND 3rd Test

[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj Risks Sanction After Shoulder Bump and for Celebrating in Ben Duckett’s Face During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Ben Duckett made 12 runs in 12 balls before Mohammed Siraj dismissed the England opener.
7:37 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Shafali Verma India Women's World Cup 2025

‘Will Be In The Mix’ – Coach Amol Muzumdar Backs THIS Player Ahead Of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

She scored 176 runs in the recently passed five-match T20I series against England.
1:15 pm
Ashish Satyam
Radha Yadav Takes A Stunner to Dismiss Amy Jones in ENG-W vs IND-W 5th T20I

[WATCH] Radha Yadav Takes A Stunner to Dismiss Amy Jones in ENG-W vs IND-W 5th T20I

These two sides will clash in a three-match ODI series, starting on July 16.
7:15 pm
Sreejita Sen
