[WATCH] Ishan Kishan Flaunts Wide Range of Strokes on County Debut; Pushes for a Test Recall With a Knock of 87

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who is currently plying his trade for Nottinghamshire in the County Championship, gave a sheer testament to his batting prowess and diverse strokeplay. Making his county debut against Yorkshire, the dynamic left-hander pushed for an India Test recall by registering a deft knock of 87.

The 26-year-old’s innings eventually helped Nottinghamshire post a big near-500 total, finishing with 487. Ishan struck 12 boundaries and a six down the ground in a thrilling first instalment of his two-game stay at Trent Bridge.

Watch the video of Ishan’s batting below.

Ishan Kishan is a special player. pic.twitter.com/46Wu0LX8dq — Rothesay County Championship (@CountyChamp) June 27, 2025

Apart from his batting, Ishan also contributed with his glovework, taking a catch and effecting a stumping. He will next be in action when Nottinghamshire lock horns with Somerset from Sunday (June 29).

ALSO READ:

Ishan Kishan last played for India in Tests almost two years back

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star has represented the national side in whites almost two years back in 2023. He has played two games in red-ball cricket for India so far, scoring 78 runs, which comprises a well-made fifty. Notably, both his games came during the West Indies tour in July 2023.

Kishan was eventually dropped from the side after he took a break during the South Africa series later that year citing personal reasons. He was also removed from the BCCI central contracts after his decision to skip the Ranji Trophy matches. In the latest central contracts though, Ishan made a return implying that he is still in the plans for the management.

Furthermore, he was part of the India A squad that toured Australia for two four-day matches ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year and also travelled to UK for the two unofficial Tests against England Lions preceding the current five-match series.

Now, following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the longest format, there is a void in the batting lineup and if Ishan can put up his promising displays, he might just be in the reckoning for a a return.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.