Discarded India Star Named Captain, Rajasthan Royals Sensation Added As Standby In East Zone Squad For Duleep Trophy

India A won the latest edition of the Duleep Trophy.
The 62nd edition of the Duleep Trophy is set to commence in Bengaluru on August 28. The squads for all the teams were declared recently. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Ishan Kishan has been named as the captain of the East Zone. To add to his arsenal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, the opener from Bengal has been handed the duties of being Kishan’s deputy for the tournament. Rajasthan Royals (RR) prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi has also been roped in as a stand-by player for the East Zone.
The tournament will be played from August 28 and will go on till September 15. The pace bowling department will experience the services of bowlers like Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar. Shami was last seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He picked six wickets in nine matches for the franchise in 2025. Moreover, Riyan Parag has also been named in the squad for the East Zone.
The Duleep Trophy has gone through a lot of structural changes in the recent years. The West Zone is the most successful team in the tournament with 19 trophies to their name. The South Zone won the tournament in its last zonal edition in 2023/24. Earlier than that, the tournament was organised with four different Indian squads, which were segregated by alphabets A, B, C & D. These teams used to be selected by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the body also used to name captains for each side.
The East Zone squad has a mixed bag of all categories of skills in their armoury. With a fine balance of youth and experience, Ishan Kishan will be exciting to get India’s domestic season kicking. There is heaps of experience in players like Ishan Kishan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mohammed Shami and Akash Deep. On the other hand, players like Vaibhav Suryavanshi will add some finesse to the squad. Though the Rajasthan Royals opener is named as one of the stand-by players, the tournament will see many youngsters alongside him waiting to make a mark at the domestic level.
East Zone Squad: Ishan Kishan (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sandeep Pattnaik, Virat Singh, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami.
Stand-By Players: Mukhtar Hussain, Aasirwad Swain, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Swastik Samal, Sudip Kr Gharami, Rahul Singh.
The Duleep Trophy is named after India’s former cricketer Duleepsinnhji. The tournament is played between teams which are formed by various geographical zones. The tournament started in the 1961/62 season. In an astonishing fact, the Duleep Trophy is the only domestic first-class tournament in India which is played using Kookaburra balls as opposed to SG Test balls. The latter are usually used for multi-day games in India. The tournament was not held for a season in 2015/16, but it returned in 2016/17. But after the return of the tournament, it was held by three teams named by the BCCI designated as Red, Blue and Green.
The last season deviated from the usual structure and the four teams which played the tournament were segregated as India A, India B, India C and India D. Moreover, the tournament followed a round-robin format with no knockout games. So to make it simpler, the team which held the most number of points after the round-robin (league) stage went on to win the tournament. The Duleep Trophy acts as a stepping stone for many emerging players in the Indian domestic circuit. The tournament sits right up with all the best domestic leagues in the country like the Ranji Trophy.
