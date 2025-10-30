Ishan Kishan Replaces Narayan Jagadeesan in India A Squad for South Africa Series, Benched for 1st IND A vs SA A Test

Ishan Kishan comes in for Narayan Jagadeesan in the India A squad for the South Africa series but remains benched for the 1st IND A vs SA A Test.

Ishan Kishan Replaces Narayan Jagadeesan in India A Squad, Benched for 1st IND A vs SA A Test

Narayan Jagadeesan, who was initially in the India A squad, has to miss out, and the reason is unknown, but Ishan Kishan has replaced him in the squad.

Though he replaced him in the squad, Ishan Kishan could not make it to the playing XI, as he has not been selected for the 1st IND A vs SA A Test.

IND A vs SA A Test Playing XIs

IND A: Rishabh Pant (c,wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Mhatre, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Ayush Badoni, Tanush Kotian, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed.

SA A: Marques Ackerman (c), Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, Zubayr Hamza, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy (wk), Tiaan Van Vuuren, Prenelan Subrayen, Tshepo Moreki, Lutho Sipamla, Okuhle Cele.

More to Follow…