News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Ishan Kishan Replaces Narayan Jagadeesan in India A Squad for South Africa Series, Benched for 1st IND A vs SA A Test
indian-cricket-team

Ishan Kishan Replaces Narayan Jagadeesan in India A Squad for South Africa Series, Benched for 1st IND A vs SA A Test

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: October 30, 2025
1 min read
Ishan Kishan Replaces Narayan Jagadeesan in India A Squad for South Africa Series, Benched for 1st IND A vs SA A Test

Ishan Kishan comes in for Narayan Jagadeesan in the India A squad for the South Africa series but remains benched for the 1st IND A vs SA A Test.

Ishan Kishan Replaces Narayan Jagadeesan in India A Squad, Benched for 1st IND A vs SA A Test

Narayan Jagadeesan, who was initially in the India A squad, has to miss out, and the reason is unknown, but Ishan Kishan has replaced him in the squad.

Though he replaced him in the squad, Ishan Kishan could not make it to the playing XI, as he has not been selected for the 1st IND A vs SA A Test.

IND A vs SA A Test Playing XIs

IND A: Rishabh Pant (c,wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Mhatre, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Ayush Badoni, Tanush Kotian, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed.

SA A: Marques Ackerman (c), Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, Zubayr Hamza, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy (wk), Tiaan Van Vuuren, Prenelan Subrayen, Tshepo Moreki, Lutho Sipamla, Okuhle Cele.

More to Follow…

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.