‘It Was Our Series To Win If…’ – Gautam Gambhir in Hot Water After Virtual Defeat Against England Sparks Comparison With Former Coach

India are 174/2 at stumps on Day 4 in the Old Trafford Test.

The horrors of England’s batting have finally ended, albeit at the cost of levelling the ENG vs IND Test series. Chasing a target of 359 from the first innings, the hosts surpassed 660 runs before lunch on Day 4. India’s batting in the second innings was reduced to a football score of 0-2 after Chris Woakes dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan on consecutive deliveries in the first over. But KL Rahul (87*) and Shubman Gill (78*) have given India hopes of a draw, which would be less embarrassing than a defeat. However, head coach Gautam Gambhir has been facing severe backlash from fans for his record in the red-ball format. If it were up to the fans, they’d sack Gambhir and bring back Rahul Dravid.

All matches (50) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL 55/0 HKG 52/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA 157/5 ML 158/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ROM 178/6 LUX 133/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN 168/9 AUST 169/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 AUST 245/7 LUX 179/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ 88/10 JIHCC 163/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH 123/6 MAR 150/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC 153/9 ALZ 168/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH 166/4 JIHCC 78/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ 100/5 RPH 99/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W 143/6 MWW-W 78/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 EWW-W 40/10 LSN-W 88/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W 135/7 SLO-W 84/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 CW-W 88/8 MZW-W 87/8 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – TCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC 122/4 KLG 108/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK 80/4 SWCL 106/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 UTC 78/4 MXC 80/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP 75/4 MBMS 73/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC – MXC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK – MBMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 UTC – KLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP – SWCL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE 141/5 NIG 88/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY 126/6 NBA 123/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – UGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK 154/9 BDS 155/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS 174/4 SGT 173/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W 67/5 USAU19-W 66/9 Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Canceled – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC 203/4 AAC 207/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC 95/1 WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 SAC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – EDC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NZ 180/5 SA 177/6 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W 288/9 ZIM-W 182/8 Fixtures

Gautam Gambhir Faces Comparison With Rahul Dravid

Soon before the Day’s play ended, another Rahul was trending on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

Dravid was appointed head coach in November 2021. During his tenure, India often annihilated their opposition. India went on to become the second-best Test team, behind Australia. Notably, India ranked No.1 as per ICC Test Rankings before Gambhir took over the mantle, but have now slipped to the fourth position.

Under Dravid’s guidance, India won 14 and lost 7 out of the 24 Tests. India’s victory included high-profile home triumphs over Australia and England. India also reached the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2021-2023, though they ultimately fell short against Australia.

Under Gambhir’s leadership since July 2024, India have won four out of 13 games. Furthermore, India failed to qualify for the WTC Final of the 2023-25 cycle following disappointing results in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Here’s how the fans reacted. They have also raised the option of a split-coaching system for the red and white-ball formats.

Ever since Gautam Gambhir took over as coach, Team India has lost its edge. Poor planning, weak mindset, no hunger to win. #BCCI must act now. Sack Gambhir before more damage is done! Bring back Dravid, Shastri or give Laxman the job.#AndersonTendulkarTrophy #CricketTwitter — Sandesh (@sandesh_jb) July 26, 2025

Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid wasn't the best captain-coach combination in red ball cricket but at least they didn't ruin Shastri and Kohli's legacy.



Did their level best to maintain it, had a lot of injured players during their tenure. Gave many chances to youngsters. — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) July 26, 2025

At least in tests Dravid as head coach and Laxman as Batting coach should be there.

White ball Gautam can continue. — Chiraag (@Tvvitterlndia) July 26, 2025

Dravid is the master of maintaining player, If BCCI can convince him to at least take up red ball coaching again that would really made this team win more test match. But I think this can happen in my dream. I lost my beautiful test team since Gambhir took up the role. — Neeraj Anand (@Neeraj_anand09) July 26, 2025

Bring back dravid…or make kumble coach.. — DeeTee (@dtn1073) July 26, 2025

If we had Rahul Dravid and gill as a partner coach and captain, this series would’ve been different — Sreshth Alreja (@Sreshth_28) July 26, 2025

Was our series to win if we had dravid as coach. — thewannabe (@Thewannabe20) July 26, 2025

ALSO READ:

Stumps on Day 4 ENG vs IND 4th Test at Old Trafford

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill share an unbeaten 174-run partnership off 377 for the third-wicket. India’s scoreboard reads 174/2 after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan were dismissed for ducks. Chris Woakes took both wickets in consecutive deliveries.

India will begin Day 5 trailing England by 137 runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.