‘It Was Our Series To Win If…’ – Gautam Gambhir in Hot Water After Virtual Defeat Against England Sparks Comparison With Former Coach

India are 174/2 at stumps on Day 4 in the Old Trafford Test.
The horrors of England’s batting have finally ended, albeit at the cost of levelling the ENG vs IND Test series. Chasing a target of 359 from the first innings, the hosts surpassed 660 runs before lunch on Day 4. India’s batting in the second innings was reduced to a football score of 0-2 after Chris Woakes dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan on consecutive deliveries in the first over. But KL Rahul (87*) and Shubman Gill (78*) have given India hopes of a draw, which would be less embarrassing than a defeat. However, head coach Gautam Gambhir has been facing severe backlash from fans for his record in the red-ball format. If it were up to the fans, they’d sack Gambhir and bring back Rahul Dravid.
Soon before the Day’s play ended, another Rahul was trending on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).
Dravid was appointed head coach in November 2021. During his tenure, India often annihilated their opposition. India went on to become the second-best Test team, behind Australia. Notably, India ranked No.1 as per ICC Test Rankings before Gambhir took over the mantle, but have now slipped to the fourth position.
Under Dravid’s guidance, India won 14 and lost 7 out of the 24 Tests. India’s victory included high-profile home triumphs over Australia and England. India also reached the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2021-2023, though they ultimately fell short against Australia.
Under Gambhir’s leadership since July 2024, India have won four out of 13 games. Furthermore, India failed to qualify for the WTC Final of the 2023-25 cycle following disappointing results in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.
Here’s how the fans reacted. They have also raised the option of a split-coaching system for the red and white-ball formats.
KL Rahul and Shubman Gill share an unbeaten 174-run partnership off 377 for the third-wicket. India’s scoreboard reads 174/2 after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan were dismissed for ducks. Chris Woakes took both wickets in consecutive deliveries.
India will begin Day 5 trailing England by 137 runs.
