"It is Frustrating..." - Chris Woakes Opens Up After Being Denied Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair Wickets Due to Umpire's Call in 2nd ENG vs IND Test

England pacer Chris Woakes ended up being on the wrong side of the umpire’s decision twice during Day 1 of the ongoing ENG vs IND 2nd Test. Subsequently, the English speedster was denied two wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karun Nair. It also saw Woakes lose his cool in the middle and vent his anger at the on-field umpires.

The first incident happened when Woakes had the in-form Jaiswal trapped in front. The appeal appeared convincing but the umpire gave it not out. England skipper Ben Stokes opted for a review, and ball-tracking indicated the ball was clipping the stumps. However, due to the ‘umpire’s call’ rule, the original decision stood and Jaiswal got saved.

Next, Karun Nair also benefited from a similar fortune where he did not play any shot to a delivery from Chris Woakes that sharply swung back and looked very close. England’s LBW appeal was again rejected, and upon review, it showed that the impact was outside and the umpire’s call was upheld.

When quizzed about the decisions, Chris Woakes said at the End of Day media interaction,

“Well yes it’s really frustrating. These are decisions which can go your way but this is the game we play and we move on.”

Chris Woakes was the pick of the host’s bowling attack on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Although cursed by fine margins of umpire’s call, Chris Woakes finished as the pick of the English bowlers on the opening day of the Edgbaston Test with figures of 2-59 from 21 overs. Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir got one apiece as the Three Lions managed to chip away half of the Indian side.

For India, Shubman Gill led from the front with a captain’s knock of 114* after Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his impressive form with a deft knock of 87.

Ravindra Jadeja also provided good support from the other end, remaining unbeaten on 41* and walked back alongside Gill to the dressing room at Stumps, Day 1, after helping India to 310/5.

