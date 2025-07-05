News
Harry Brook Cheekily Asks Shubman Gill To Take The Draw After 450-Run Lead
indian-cricket-team

‘It’s Going To Rain’ – Harry Brook Cheekily Asks Shubman Gill To Take The Draw After 450-Run Lead

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 5, 2025
1 min read

Harry Brook and Shubman Gill were involved in a friendly banter during the second England vs India Test.

Harry Brook Cheekily Asks Shubman Gill To Take The Draw After 450-Run Lead

India captain Shubman Gill and England’s Harry Brook were involved in a friendly banter during India’s second innings of the second Test at Edgbaston on Saturday.

On Day four of the second Test against England on Saturday, Harry Brook cheekily attempted to convince Shubman Gill to declare. According to AccuWeather, morning showers have been forecast in Birmingham on Sunday, the fifth and final day of the second Test.

“450 declare. It’s raining tomorrow. Half day, afternoon, it’s raining,” Harry Brook could be heard telling Shubman Gill via the stump mic. “Bad luck for us,” Shuman Gill could be heard replying. Harry Brook then went onto persuade Shubman Gill to “take the draw”.

More to follow…

Cricket
England vs India
Harry Brook
Shubman Gill
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

