Gautam Gambhir ENG vs IND Tests
indian-cricket-team

‘It’s Shubman Gill’s Team’ — Former Player Cites Virat Kohli – Ravi Shastri Example, Plays Down Gautam Gambhir’s Role

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: August 1, 2025
3 min read

The Indian team will face England in the fifth and final Test match at the Oval, starting from July 31.

Gautam Gambhir ENG vs IND Tests

The Indian team pulled off a miracle during the fourth Test match against England in Manchester. They managed to draw the game at Old Trafford after getting reduced to 0/2 in their second innings, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan scoring golden ducks. 

Skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul started the fightback, with the duo adding 188 runs. Gill slammed his fourth century of the series while KL Rahul made 90 runs. Then came in Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, who put on an unbroken 203 in order to ensure India escaped with a draw. On the back of this result, the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy stands at 2-1 with the English team leading.

Apart from the young Indian team, it is Gautam Gambhir who has been making headlines constantly. Ever since the series started, he has been facing a lot of criticism for his bizarre team selection and decision-making. A lot of people questioned his approach, and a few raised questions over Kuldeep Yadav’s exclusion. 

Ever since Gambhir became the head coach, the Indian team has lost a few significant matches, including the Test series against Australia. The only highlight of his career has been India’s victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy as of now. Not just Gambhir, Shubman Gill also faced a lot of slack after his defensive captaincy in the Lord’s Test that India lost with a narrow margin of 22 runs.

Saba Karim Says It Is Shubman Gill’s Team

However, the former Indian cricketer Saba Karim had a different opinion. He stated that the coach can only help and offer support to the players. It’s the captain who should take the onus.

“Why do we keep talking about Gautam Gambhir? It’s Shubman Gill’s team. The coach is only there to facilitate the progress of the side and also to offer a solution to the captain. Eventually, it is Shubman Gill who has to lead the way. Why do we keep insisting that this is Rahul Dravid’s team or this is Gautam Gambhir’s team? When MS Dhoni was the captain, that was his team,” Saba Karim told CricXtasy in an exclusive interview.

ALSO READ:

Before that, Sourav Ganguly was the captain; it was his team. The same happened when Virat Kohli became the captain; he was extremely forceful. I was there, and we made him the captain. Ravi Shastri was there as a director and eventually became the coach. He would always endorse the captain’s decision. He was there to support the team and the captain. Here’s, it’s the same, Gautam Gambhir is there to support the team. Eventually, the decision-making has to be done by the captain. Once the vision has been set, it is the captain who has to take over,” Saba added.

The Indian team will face England in the fifth and final Test match at the Oval, starting from July 31. It will be a must-win affair for the young Indian team led by Shubman Gill if they want to draw the series.

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

