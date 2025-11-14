‘Bauna bhi to hai ye’ – Jasprit Bumrah And Rishabh Pant Disagree Over DRS Call for Temba Bavuma in IND vs SA 1st Test [WATCH]

The South African skipper was eventually dismissed three overs later.

The IND vs SA 1st Test is underway at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Previously, star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and the wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant were seen to be getting involved in an argument over the visitors’ skipper Temba Bavuma’s dismissal. The event took place after the final ball of the 13th over.

While playing the good length delivery, the batter misjudged the line and it hit him on the thigh pad. Though Bumrah raised a huge appeal but the gloveman felt that it might pass over the stumps. When the hosts were discussing whether to review the decision, the seamer was heard saying “bauna bhi to hai ye” to contradict Pant’s view.

However, India ultimately chose not to take the decision upstairs. Eventually, the ball tracking proved Pant’s call to be right as the ball passed over his leg stump. But the Proteas captain could not escape the scare for long. Just three overs later, he was trapped at the leg slip off Kuldeep Yadav.

Notably, Bavuma was making a comeback after missing the entire Pakistan tour due to a calf strain. But his return to the pitch did not last long as the 35-year-old went back to the pavilion for just three runs.

The World Test Championship (WTC) winning skipper’s batting stats on Indian soil have been sub-par so far. In nine fixtures, Bavuma has managed to put up only 376 runs, including two half-centuries, at an average of 31.33.

The reigning WTC champions have struggled in their initial phase of title defense so far in the subcontinental conditions. South Africa had kick-started their new cycle with a two-Test series in Pakistan in October. But the Men in Green handed them a huge 93-run defeat in the series opener.

Though the visitors had staged a comeback to level the red-ball series, they were once again seen to be outfoxed by the Indian bowling unit on Day 1 of the opening Test. Bumrah has continued to spearhead the hosts’ attack with a three-wicket haul as Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep have also contributed to the tally with two wickets each. After opting to bat first, South Africa are currently 153/7 after 50 overs as the hosts have dominated the opening day so far.

