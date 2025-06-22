Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Asian Bowler To Set THIS Record During ENG vs IND 1st Test

Jasprit Bumrah collected a five-wicket haul during England's first innings against India.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah set a notable record on Day three of the first Test against England in Leeds on Sunday, becoming the first Asian bowler to take 150 Test wickets in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) Tests.

Jasprit Bumrah did so as he completed a five-wicket haul on Sunday, his 14th five-fer in Tests. He finished with figures of 5/83 as England were all out for 465, meaning that India have a six-run lead going into the second innings. India had posted a total of 471 in the first innings.

Jasprit Bumrah’s break-up of Test wickets in SENA countries

In South Africa, the 31-year-old has taken 38 wickets whereas in England he has 42 wickets to his name. Jasprit Bumrah, however, has played just two Tests in New Zealand and has taken six wickets from four innings in Kiwiland.

The right-arm pacer has enjoyed significant success in Australia, taking 64 wickets from 23 innings. During the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy alone, Bumrah took 32 wickets from five Tests.

Overall, the Gujarat pacer has now taken a total of 210 wickets from 46 Tests at an average of 19.33.

Summary of first England-India Test

Coming back to the first England-India Test in Leeds, Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers. Apart from Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj (2/122) and Prasidh Krishna (3/128) also took wickets. Shardul Thakur (0/38) and Ravindra Jadeja (0/68) ended the innings with wicketless figures.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), Shubman Gill (147) and Rishabh Pant (134) all scored centuries to help India post a total of 471 after being put to bat. KL Rahul also played a valuable innings with a knock of 42.

At the time of writing this report, India were 20/1 in the second innings, having taken a lead of 26 runs. Brydon Carse removed Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) in the fourth over and B Sai Sudharsan joined KL Rahul at No.3.

