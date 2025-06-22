News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Asian Bowler To Set THIS Record During ENG vs IND 1st Test
indian-cricket-team

Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Asian Bowler To Set THIS Record During ENG vs IND 1st Test

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 22, 2025
2 min read

Jasprit Bumrah collected a five-wicket haul during England's first innings against India.

Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Asian Bowler To Set THIS Record During ENG vs IND 1st Test

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah set a notable record on Day three of the first Test against England in Leeds on Sunday, becoming the first Asian bowler to take 150 Test wickets in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) Tests.

Jasprit Bumrah did so as he completed a five-wicket haul on Sunday, his 14th five-fer in Tests. He finished with figures of 5/83 as England were all out for 465, meaning that India have a six-run lead going into the second innings. India had posted a total of 471 in the first innings.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Jasprit Bumrah’s break-up of Test wickets in SENA countries

In South Africa, the 31-year-old has taken 38 wickets whereas in England he has 42 wickets to his name. Jasprit Bumrah, however, has played just two Tests in New Zealand and has taken six wickets from four innings in Kiwiland.

The right-arm pacer has enjoyed significant success in Australia, taking 64 wickets from 23 innings. During the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy alone, Bumrah took 32 wickets from five Tests.

ALSO READ:

Overall, the Gujarat pacer has now taken a total of 210 wickets from 46 Tests at an average of 19.33.

Summary of first England-India Test

Coming back to the first England-India Test in Leeds, Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers. Apart from Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj (2/122) and Prasidh Krishna (3/128) also took wickets. Shardul Thakur (0/38) and Ravindra Jadeja (0/68) ended the innings with wicketless figures.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), Shubman Gill (147) and Rishabh Pant (134) all scored centuries to help India post a total of 471 after being put to bat. KL Rahul also played a valuable innings with a knock of 42.

At the time of writing this report, India were 20/1 in the second innings, having taken a lead of 26 runs. Brydon Carse removed Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) in the fourth over and B Sai Sudharsan joined KL Rahul at No.3.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
England vs India
India
Jasprit Bumrah
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

Gautam Gambhir Shubman Gill face criticism for not using Shardul Thakur well ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘If you’re gonna play…’ – Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir Face Huge Flak for Shardul Thakur Selection in ENG vs IND 1st Test

India amassed 471 in the first innings on the back of three centuries.
8:47 pm
Amogh Bodas
Rishabh Pant Umpire Controversy ENG vs IND 1st Test

Rishabh Pant Loses Cool With Umpire, Throws Ball in Frustration on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 1st Test [WATCH]

Ben Stokes and Harry Brook were unbeaten on the crease.
7:34 pm
Disha Asrani
'Had Thought of Three Celebrations': Rishabh Pant Opens Up on His Somersault to Celebrate Century in ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘Had Thought of Three Celebrations’: Rishabh Pant Opens Up on His Somersault to Celebrate Century in ENG vs IND 1st Test

He notched up 134 runs off 178 deliveries including six over-boundaries.
6:41 pm
Sreejita Sen
4 Indian Players Set to Play in the County Championships 2025

4 Indian Players Set to Play in the County Championships 2025

The eight league games of all teams have begun on June 22.
6:31 pm
Amogh Bodas
im-really-concerned-former-cricketers-ravi-shastri-dinesh-karthik-question-indias-overdependence-on-jasprit-bumrah during-eng-vs-ind-1st-test

‘I’m Really Concerned’- Former Cricketers Question India’s Overdependence on Jasprit Bumrah During ENG vs IND 1st Test

Jasprit Bumrah has taken all three England wickets in the first innings of the first Test in Leeds.
3:48 pm
Vishnu PN
‘Won’t Throw My Wicket Away…’ - Shafali Verma On Her Comeback to the Side Ahead of ENG-W vs IND-W T20I Series

‘Won’t Throw My Wicket Away…’ – Shafali Verma On Her Comeback to the Side Ahead of ENG-W vs IND-W T20I Series

England host India for a bilateral series starting on June 28.
2:53 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.